Russian Foreign Ministry says China expressed support





Russia said on Sunday that China had conveyed a message of support to Russian leaders in their efforts to stabilize the domestic situation after Saturday’s aborted mutiny by the Wagner Group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on Sunday on “international” issues following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power since Russia took over. invaded Ukraine in February 2022. “The Chinese side expressed support for the Russian Federation leadership’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the country following the events of June 24, and confirmed its interest in strengthening Russia’s cohesion and pursuit of prosperity,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry. said. China’s Foreign Ministry simply said that Rudenko had exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on China-Russia relations as well as “international and regional issues of common concern”, in a statement. a line on its website. It was unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing, or whether his visit to China, a key Russian ally, was in response to the apparent rebellion led by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Fighters from the private mercenary group Wagner withdraw from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (Credit: REUTERS) The mutiny was aborted on Saturday in a deal that spared Prigozhin and his mercenaries from facing criminal charges and exiled Prigozhin to Belarus in return for his fighters returning to base. China has not made a public comment. China has yet to publicly comment on the rebellion, which Putin said threatened Russia’s very existence. Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, said they were monitoring the situation closely. “China will support Russia while insisting on no interference in its internal affairs,” prominent Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping told Reuters. “Prigozhin realizes that it is difficult to achieve the desired results through this rebellion.” Prigozhin said his “march” on Moscow was aimed at rooting out corrupt and incompetent commanders he blames for botching the war in Ukraine. The rebellion was followed closely by the Chinese media, which largely refrained from commenting before any official remarks. But controlled by the Chinese state world times said on Saturday that exaggerating Prigozhin’s “mutiny” and creating an “illusion” Russia has many internal contradictions and “the building is collapsing” amounted to the latest attack by Western media and another attempt to undermine the Russian social unit. Many Chinese citizens expressed their support for Putin on social media. “You can do it, Russia!” several social media posts read. The Chinese Embassy in Russia told Chinese media outlet Southern Metropolis Daily on Saturday that the region around Moscow is calm.

