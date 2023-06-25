Billionaire Ray Dalio hails India after meeting PM Modi: On the verge of





Billionaire investor Ray Dalio hailed India, saying it was ‘on the verge of fastest growth’ after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States. He also praised Modi saying that India experienced “the greatest transformations” under his leadership, drawing a comparison between Modi and India with Deng Xiaoping and China in the early 1980s. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with investor Ray Dalio during a state visit to the United States. (Twitter/@narendramodi) “I am happy to be able to help Prime Minister Modi because he is a man whose time has come just like India’s time has also come. He and India are in a position similar to that of Deng Xiaoping and China in the early 1980s, that is, about to experience the fastest growth rates and greatest transformations in the world,” Ray Dalio said in a retweet of one of the Modi’s tweets about their meeting. The author and co-founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates further said that the challenges in China and the United States, as well as the challenges between these two countries, place Modi in a unique position to influence the dynamics of world order by shaping the engagements of the non-aligned world with these major world powers. I believe Modi has what it takes to have the greatest impact on the greatest number of people in the world at a time when the risks of harmful impact are greater than at any time in our lives, a- he declared. Dalio retired as co-CEO of Bridgewater in 2017 and stepped down as chairman and co-chief investment officer in 2021 and 2022, respectively, according to a Forbes report. Earlier on Wednesday, Modi tweeted about his meeting with Dalio, during which they discussed deepening investments in India. Modi said: I met my friend, the eminent author and investor @RayDalio. I urged him to deepen investments in India and also discussed our government’s reform trajectory. Modi meets other top investors and thought leaders Prime Minister Modi also met with other top investors and CEOs during his US state visit, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, who hinted he would bring in major investment by the vehicle maker electricity in India “as soon as humanly possible”. Musk, who also owns Twitter and SpaceX, called himself a “Modi fan”. According to a Bloomberg report quoted by Business Insider, investor Mark Mobius, after meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the US, said, “For me, India is the real future.” Mark Mobius is the founder of Mobius Capital Partners and is known in investment circles for his high-profile bets on Chinese assets. During his visit, Modi also met with other thought leaders, including American economist and political entrepreneur Paul Romer, popular astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and essayist and statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

