Donald Trump says he’s ‘indicted for you’





Former President Donald Trump called the state and federal criminal charges against him a “badge of courage” during a speech at a conservative Christian event.

Trump addressed the crowd around 8 p.m. local time on Saturday and was one of several high-profile Republicans to speak at the Faith and Freedom Coalition: Road to Majority Conference in Washington D.C. The former president, who is campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, titled Saturday’s conference festivities “pro-faith” and “pro-family” where he touted the two indictments he received in two separate criminal investigations.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, arrives on stage to speak at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on a variety of topics, including his recent federal impeachment, to an audience of conservative evangelical Christians. Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump made US history in April after becoming the first president to be charged with a crime. In that first indictment, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into an alleged silent payment made to the actress. of adult films Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

On June 8, Trump received his second criminal indictment when a federal grand jury indicted him on 37 counts, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information. The federal indictment alleges the former president kept classified documents at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, and allegedly tried to prevent federal officials from recovering the documents.

Trump, who continues to maintain his innocence in state and federal criminal cases, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Trump has repeatedly called the investigations a “witch hunt” and “election interference.”

Newsweek has emailed Trump’s representatives for comment.

During a speech Saturday night, Trump said he viewed the state and federal criminal charges against him as a “badge of courage.”

“Whenever radical left Democrats, Marxists, Communists and Fascists accuse me, I consider it a great sign of courage,” Trump said, drawing cheers from the conference crowd in Washington. Hilton.

“I am indicted for you,” he continued. “And I believe the ‘you’ represents over 200 million people who love our country.”

The crowd began chanting “USA” after Trump bragged that he was “probably the only person in history who has been charged, and my count has gone up.”

The former president reiterated his frequent defense that he had “every right” to keep the documents classified, arguing that the law is on his side.

“Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute right to take them,” Trump said in an excerpt from his speech shared on Twitter. “He has the absolute right to keep them, or he can return them.”

Trump: Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute right to take them. He has the absolute right to keep them or he can return them…it’s the law pic.twitter.com/WaezsyQMUu

— Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

Trump complained that “those scoundrels and thugs” only came after him and not the “many, many” other presidents who took documents after leaving office.

During the speech, Trump also lambasted Democratic President Joe Biden and urged his supporters to help kick the “crooked” president out of the White House and “take back” the country.

“Joe Biden armed law enforcement to interfere in our election, the greatest abuse of power I’ve seen, most of you have seen in the history of our country,” Trump said. . “It’s a hoax.”

Trump’s trial on charges related to his alleged silent payment is scheduled to begin March 25, 2024. His trial date for federal charges relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents is to be determined. A judge announced he would start on August 14, however, special counsel Jack Smith recently requested that the trial be postponed to December 11.

