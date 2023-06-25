Everyone knows that Turkey cannot do without the United States and Europe, and Erdogan knows this better than anyone





In many European capitals there was a tacit hope that Kemal Kilidaroglu (centre) would win the presidential election. Image by Bulent Kilic/AFP Europe must also accept it: there is no changing of the guard in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on Sunday, so he will have to do business with him for the next five years, even though many European capitals have a tacit hope that Kemal Klaterolu will win the presidential election. These did not go as planned, putting an end to the observation mission of the OSCE and the Council of Europe. The president’s official duties and public funds have been diverted to campaigning. Including media bias and the intimidation of supporters of the pro-Kurdish HDP party in particular, there are situations where democratic elections are virtually impossible. But what can foreign governments do with such care? The vote appears to have been free of large-scale fraud, as Turkey’s opposition parties also accepted the election result. Erdoan is and will be the president, and this fact cannot be ignored. About the Author

Rob Wregan is a correspondent in Türkiye and Iran D Volkskrant. He lives in Istanbul. Prior to that, he served in the State Department, where he specialized in human rights, South Asia and the Middle East. He is a teacher A pagan job – Erdogan and the failure of the Islamization of Turkey. That is why, on Monday morning, congratulations poured in from all over the world in Ankara. US President Joe Biden said, “We look forward to continuing our work as NATO allies on bilateral issues and common global challenges. European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen also praised Erdogan. “I look forward to continuing to build EU-Turkey relations,” Van der Leyen said. Congratulations Putin Warm words also came from Moscow. President Vladimir Putin congratulated “my good friend” Tayyip Erdogan. The Russian leader praised his Turkish counterpart for his “efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy”. With these words, Putin once again rubbed it with Erdogan’s NATO allies: the Turkish president can do without you if necessary. Erdogan sometimes uses the Russians to show that he doesn’t need America and Europe. His problem: everyone knows that’s not true, including Russians and Turks. Europe represents almost half of their trade and three-quarters of foreign investment. They realize that their security is guaranteed by the NATO charter, not by the geopolitical cynicism of the Kremlin. Turkey cannot defy the laws of gravity that always pull it under Western influence. Nevertheless, relations between Turkey and Europe in particular remain tense. Turkey’s EU membership is still a formal goal, but we don’t talk about it anymore. Violations of constitutional freedoms in Turkey continue to chill European love for Ankara. Türkiye Agreement The most important file is the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union. For now, he stands still. Turkey can make good use of Europe’s billions, and “opening Europe’s doors” is no longer a problem. However, pressure is mounting on the Erdogan government to send the refugees back to Syria. Kilicadaroglu’s election campaign further fueled xenophobic feelings among the Turkish population. An EU-Turkey deal may not happen if the pressure is too high. In this sense, Europe is right to be relieved at Kliatarolu’s defeat. His firm promise to voters to return all Syrian refugees within two years (even reduced to one year in the final week of the campaign) is hard to reconcile with the deal with Turkey. Kliaterolu in no way specified how he intended to guarantee a humanitarian return to Syria. Doing business with Assad? With the prospect of returning to his rule, many Syrians might think: better take a boat to Europe. Learn more

