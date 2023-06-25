Trump backs abortion restrictions as he takes credit for ending Roe v Wade





Trump grilled by Fox News anchor on all aides who turned on him

Donald Trump told a crowd of evengelicals on Saturday that the federal government had a vital role to play in restricting abortion access as he once again took credit for unseating Roe vWade.

But the former president has not detailed his proposed national abortion restrictions, unlike his 2024 rival Mike Pence, who supports a nationwide ban on care at 15 weeks pregnant.

Trump’s remarks at a Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington DC came on the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke constitutional abortion protections . Although he repeatedly took credit for the decision, he avoided questioning whether he would support a nationwide ban if Republican lawmakers were able to push one through Congress.

In his remarks, he also spoke out against the criminal charges against him, as reports from The New York Times reveal that his presidential campaign diverted more funds raised by Mr Trump to a political action committee which has been used to cover his personal legal setup. costs.

Key PointsShow latest update 1687701143GOP has repeatedly asserted that Roe’s end simply gives states the freedom to decide abortion laws. Now they are pushing for national restrictions

After the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization last year, Republicans said the Supreme Court ruling simply left abortion restrictions to the states.

But anti-abortion lawmakers and candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are pushing for a nationwide ban that would also invalidate state laws that protect and expand abortion access.

Congressional Republicans have passed several anti-abortion measures with national implications, and candidates vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination endorse national bans.

Trump, however, offered only muddled answers, as national polls show anti-abortion laws to be wildly unpopular. He also blamed anti-abortion legislation for Republican losses in the 2022 midterm elections.

One of the reasons they wanted Roe v Wade terminated… is to bring it back to states where a lot of people believe the greatest pro-life progress is being made, he told the influential right-wing group Faith & Freedom. Coalition Conference Saturday.

But he said the federal government still has a vital role to play in protecting unborn life.

Alex WoodwardJune 25, 2023 2:52 PM

1687700410Trump celebrates anniversary of anti-abortion ruling as he tells religious crowd I’m indicted for you

In remarks at an influential religious right conference on Saturday, Trump took credit for ending abortion rights enshrined in Roe v Wade, which was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court he a year ago.

The crowd gave him a standing ovation when he referenced the decision, a political outcome long sought by the religious right.

Exactly a year ago today, these justices were the deciding votes in the historic Supreme Court decision ending the constitutional atrocity known as Roe v Wade, he said.

Eric Garcia has more from Washington DC:

Alex WoodwardJune 25, 2023 2:40 PM

1687700170Trump diverts more campaign money to fund used to cover legal fees, report says

Trump’s campaign has pushed more money raised for his 2024 presidential bid into a political action committee that has been used to cover his legal fees, as the former president faces multiple indictments and investigations in multiple jurisdictions in at least three states.

For every dollar raised for its online campaign from its launch in November, 99 cents went to the campaign while a penny went to PAC Save America.

But he appears to have adjusted that split, sending 90% of donations to his campaign and another 10% to Save America, a move that could have increased his PAC by at least $1.5 million, according to the New York Times.

Save America spent $1.9 million on what it identified as legal fees in the first half of 2022, according to The Times. Those expenses jumped to $14.6 million in the second half of last year, according to records reviewed by the newspaper.

Alex WoodwardJune 25, 2023 2:36 PM

1687698000Fox News influence on GOP field remains strong despite troubled year

The two leading GOP presidential candidates have had very different interview experiences with Fox News over the past week, each illustrating the influence that even a damaged Fox has on the Republican nominating process.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 14:00

1687694460In case it echoes Trumps, FBI analyst sentenced to four years over classified documents

A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of illegally possessing classified documents in a case that bears similarities to the legal battle fought by former President Donald Trump.

Kendra Kingsbury, 50, worked as an analyst for the FBI for 12 years and held a top secret security clearance when she was accused of taking classified documents from the secure workspace and storing them in his home in Kansas City.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 13:01

1687690800Trump slams US aid to Ukraine amid reports of armed rebellion in Russia

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning, Trump blamed Joe Biden for a series of foreign policy decisions, baselessly accusing the president of illegally taking millions upon millions of dollars from China, Ukraine and the United States. many other countries.

Why hundreds of billions of dollars are given, without any control, to Ukraine, he writes.

Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine and would withdraw aid and force a negotiated settlement, while the Biden administration has continued to back aid to the beleaguered country. the war and affirmed the support of the United States amid the crisis.

Were focused on ensuring Ukraine’s armed forces have everything they need to succeed, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 12:00

1687685460Trump’s staunchest congressional allies seek to reverse impeachments

Elise Stefanik, the fourth-highest ranked Republican in the Republican House of Representatives, and right-wing hardliner Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a pair of resolutions that, if passed, would seek to change the record as if such items don’t had never been adopted.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 10:31

1687680180Nancy Mace is designated as Donald Trump’s new running mate… who is she?

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who once said Donald Trump’s entire legacy was wiped out by the Capitol riot (prompting him to back his main opponent Katie Arrington last year out of spite) finds herself improbably cast as the former presidents’ next running mate after reinventing herself as his arch-defender.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 09:03

1687676220Too busy: New ad mocks Trump’s excuse for not returning boxes

The group Republican Accountability has released a new ad accusing former President Donald Trump of apologizing that he was too busy to return boxes of classified documents to the US government.

Mr. Trump claimed, first at a rally at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey last week and then again in a Fox News interview earlier this week, that he does not hadn’t returned the documents because they were mixed in with his personal effects and he hadn’t had a chance to go through them yet when the feds called.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 07:57

1687673700Mississippi senator wants old Confederate state flag back

Josh Marcus has the story.

Graeme Massie25 June 2023 07:15

