Donald Trump and Boris Johnson party reactions differ after legal issues

I have just returned from two weeks in Scotland, where I thought my biggest challenge would be learning the language.

Instead, he was avoiding headlines about new charges against a pompous former chief executive with a weird-but-true hairstyle.

Why, you might wonder, was I reading about Donald Trump when I could have visited historic sites, inspected Gothic cathedrals and pondered the poetry of Robert Burns, who locals call “Rabbie” for reasons that were as elusive to me as the rules of cricket and why pubs close at midnight.

To which I reply: You don’t know what you’re talking about. These headlines were about Boris Johnson, the conservative British politician who resigned as prime minister last year after a series of controversies that culminated in ‘Partygate’. It was the rather unoriginal name for the scandal stemming from Johnson’s denials that parties were thrown at the Prime Minister’s official residence and Conservative Party offices in 2020 and 2021 while the rest of the UK was in lockdown by COVID-19. Photos and videos released by British media, as well as a parliamentary inquiry, leave little doubt that Johnson lied when he denied knowing anything about the shindigs.

Although it may seem of little interest to all but the Anglophiles among us here in the former colonies, I say it is worth taking a look at how the party of every former leader of the executive reacted to the struggles of similar leaders with similar styles and similar legal entanglements.

With Trump scheduled to speak Sunday night at the Oakland County GOP’s annual Lincoln Day dinner, there are two outstanding reasons to examine the rise and fall of Trump and Johnson at a time when each of them promises to get up:

First, to explore how two countries that share a special relationship can react so differently to similar leaders.

Second, convincing my boss that my entire vacation, including mileage and all the research I did in pubs, is a legitimate business expense that should be reimbursed.

let’s play a game

Many popular American television shows, ranging from comedy classics like “All in the Family” to erudite “Antiques Roadshow” to brain poison like “Wife Swap”, are remakes of British shows. The Brits aren’t as keen on copying our concepts, though. Still, I hope there’s a future on both sides of the Atlantic for my game show concept: “Who am I?”

In today’s episode, we ask contestants to name the controversial figure who turned a high-profile media gig into a successful political career. Supporters praise him for his humor, for breaking political convention, for broadening his party’s appeal beyond its traditional base and for connecting with working people. Critics accuse him of being an elitist, a fanatic, of practicing cronyism and xenophobia. His tenure was marred by scandals and investigations, and he is considered one of the most polarizing leaders of modern times. He often calls challenges to his authority a “witch hunt” and accuses establishment figures of trying to frame him by convening “kangaroo courts”.

Before you write your response, think about how lawmakers who support them have reacted to reports released by lawmakers who investigated them.

Any (party member) who votes for this report is fundamentally not a (party member) and will be held accountable by members and the public. It is serious. (Party members) will now have to show this committee what real justice looks like and how it is delivered.

If that sounds like US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican from Georgia who is among Trump’s staunchest supporters, speaking out against the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January against the United States Capitol or efforts to impeach Trump, guess again.

It is Nadine Dorriesmember of parliament in the United Kingdom, warning fellow Tories they would face repercussions if they voted to approve a parliamentary committee’s finding that Johnson had lied when he denied knowledge of the parties at the residence and the Prime Minister’s offices during UK COVID-19 lockdowns.

What separates Trump and Johnson is what happened next: Instead of rallying around their ousted leader, Tory leaders in Parliament told their Tory colleagues to consider the report and vote according to their awareness.

Theresa May, the former prime minister who handed Johnson a key cabinet post, urged fellow Tories not to let friendship or loyalty sway their vote.

“It is doubly important for us to show that we are ready to act when one of our own, regardless of rank, is caught out,” she told fellow MPs, adding that voting to censure Johnson “will be a small but important step in restoring people’s faith in the Members of this House and of Parliament.”

Harriet Harman, the Tory who led the inquiry into Johnson’s conduct, said: “Because he was Prime Minister, Johnson’s dishonesty, if left unchecked, would have contaminated the whole of government, allowing deception to become commonplace and thereby eroding the standards that are essential to the health of our democracy.”

While some Tories skipped the vote, others joined opposition parties in vote massively to censor Johnson. The final tally was 354-7.

Two days later, here in America, House Republicans took the extraordinary step of censuring U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who was a leader in congressional investigations into Trump’s conduct.

Last clue

In all honesty, you need one more clue to win today’s quiz. So this is it :

The correct answer is the candidate with a political future.

Johnson resigned as prime minister a year ago and earlier this month resigned from parliament in what was widely seen as a move to avoid the embarrassment of being suspended after the vote of censorship.

Last week he took a job as columnist for the Daily Mail, one of Britain’s most popular tabloids. His first effort was less than upsetting, revealing that the weight-loss drug he took to “curb his cheddar and chorizo ​​raids in the fridge” didn’t work for him. In his second column, he hailed the five men who died in a submersible seeking to visit the Titanic as heroes who “died for a cause pushing the frontiers of knowledge and human experience which is quintessentially British, and which fills me with pride.

Trump, though indicted, is running for president again. He visits the Suburban Collection Showplace on Sunday night in what will be Oakland County’s biggest Republican party fundraiser of the year.

I discussed my trip with Oakland County GOP Chairman Vance Patrick and explained how the conservatives were abandoning Johnson after his latest setback. Then I asked him why so many Republicans were sticking with Trump. Given that the Oakland GOP will be honoring him with a “Man of the Decade” award, I thought Patrick might speak with some authority on the subject.

First, he said Trump supporters view the allegations against the former president as proof of his claim that people are out to get him. Patrick downplayed the significance of federal criminal charges accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them by saying President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence also had classified documents that they should not have taken with them after leaving office.

“Everyone had them,” Patrick said. “Why do we look at Trump with a microscope? Why don’t we look at other people with a microscope?”

He continued: “Remember the economy when Trump was in power? Oil reserves were full, gas prices low, unemployment low, no wars, he worked on the southern border. That you love Trump or not, he had big policies.”

Still, Patrick says the Oakland County GOP does not yet endorse Trump or any other Republican for president. Expect them to back whoever wins the GOP nomination.

I haven’t spent enough time abroad to say knowingly why the Conservatives in the UK are giving up on their Enfant Terrible, when many Republicans here are sticking with a candidate who has even more of problems. But I suspect it has something to do with Johnson’s apparent belief that at a time when Russia continues to occupy Ukraine, inflation is outpacing wages and interest rates remain high, that the One of the burning questions people want answered is how he will ever be able to control his cheese and sausage obsession.

M. L. Elrick is a Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist and host of the showML’s Soul of Detroit Podcast. Contact him at[email protected]or follow him on Twitter at@elrickFacebook to ML Elrick and Instagram to ml_elrick.Support investigative reporting and use this link to invite a friend to subscribe.