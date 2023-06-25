Egyptian President El-Sisi awards Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Order of the Nile award





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presents Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of the Nile award – Egypt’s highest state honor, during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, June 25, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

On June 25, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi awarded the highest state honor of the Order of the Nile to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Established in 1915, the Order of the Nile is conferred on heads of state, crown princes and vice-presidents who render invaluable service to Egypt or humanity. It is the 13th highest state honor that various countries around the world have bestowed on Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest honour, from President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi | Video credit: special arrangement The Order of the Nile is a pure gold necklace made up of three-square gold units featuring pharaonic symbols. The first unit resembles the idea of ​​protecting the state against evils, the second resembles the prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile, and the third refers to wealth and endurance. The three units are linked together by a circular gold flower adorned with turquoise and rubies. At the neck hangs a hexagonal pendant decorated with pharaonic-style flowers, and turquoise and ruby ​​gems. In the middle of the pendant there is a protruding symbol representing the Nile which unites the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus). Here is the list of international honors awarded to Mr. Modi: Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea awarded the highest civilian honor for championing the cause of unity among Pacific island nations and spearheading the cause of the Global South. May 2023 Companion of the Order of Fiji: Fiji’s highest honor in recognition of PM Modis’ global leadership May 2023 Republic of Palau Ebakl Award: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi received the Ebakl Award from President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau May Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan honored Prime Minister Modi with the highest civilian decoration, the Order of Druk Gyalpo in December 2021 Legion of Merit by the US Government (United States Armed Forces Award for Exceptionally Meritorious Conduct in the Performance of Outstanding Service and Achievement) 2020 Order of King Hamad of the Renaissance (this first class of the order of Bahrain is a high honor of the gulf country) 2019 Order of the Distinguished Ruler of Nishan Izzuddin (Maldives’ highest honor awarded to foreign dignitaries) 2019 Order of St. Andrew Award (Russia’s highest civilian award) 2019 Order of Zayed Award (UAE’s highest civilian honour) 2019 Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (Palestine’s highest honor awarded to foreign dignitaries) 2018 State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor in Afghanistan) 2016 Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia’s highest honor awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries) 2016 Earlier, Mr. Modi met with Mr. El-Sissi and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investment, energy ties and people-to-people relations. . The Egyptian president welcomed Mr. Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Egypt, to the presidential palace where the two leaders were locked up for a one-to-one talk. Mr Modi arrived on June 24 afternoon after a successful visit to the United States On June 24, Mr. Modi met with the Indian Unity led by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, a group of high-level ministers set up by Mr. El-Sisi to improve bilateral relations between the two countries. Mr. El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, when he and Mr. Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership. (With contributions from the Hindu Bureau)

