Trump paints 2024 campaign as ‘righteous crusade’ as he rallies evangelicals





Former President Trump, during a speech on Saturday, portrayed the United States as a “beloved nation” that is “teering on the brink of tyranny” and described his 2024 presidential campaign as a “virtuous crusade”. .

“For seven years, you and I have fought side by side to save our country from evil and the dark forces that hate it,” Trump said at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to the Majority Police conference. “I believe they hate it and I believe they actually want to destroy it.”

“Together we are warriors in a righteous crusade to stop the arsonists, atheists, globalists and Marxists – and that is what they are – and we will restore our Republic as one nation under God with freedom and justice for everyone,” he added. later.

The former president used his speech to defend his handling of classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago club last year, alluding to a federal indictment he received there. several weeks and alleges that he deliberately sought to prevent federal officials from obtaining the documents. .

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to that indictment.

In his speech, he erroneously asserted that a president “has the absolute right to take them, he has the absolute right to keep them, or he can return them to [National Archives and Records Administration] if he wants and talks to them like we did and he can do it if he wants.

But the former president also used the indictment to rally his base, saying at one point: “Whenever radical left democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists accuse me, I consider this as a great sign of courage” which gave way to cheers.

When Trump later noted that his indictments and the fact that his poll numbers had increased, the audience cheered again.

The former president also used the event to tout the overturning of Roe v. Wade, on Saturday marking the first anniversary since the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which referred abortion access decisions to the states. .

Although Trump suggested “there remains of course a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life,” he offered little information on a possible framework for a national abortion ban. Yesterday, the former vice president had urged every 2024 GOP candidate to agree to a nationwide limit of about 15 weeks.

The three-day event featured a largely pro-Trump crowd and offered attendees the first time to see all of the major Republican presidential nomination contenders at one event. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) gave a speech on Friday and was greeted by a large crowd after he finished.

The audience cheered loudly when North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), the state’s gubernatorial candidate, announced on Friday that he was supporting Trump – pointing to a largely Trump-loyal audience.

Trump returns to Michigan hoping to repeat battlefield success he found in 2016. Christie calls Trump ‘absurd’ his own impeachment

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie faced boos at one point in his speech when he criticized the former president.

“You can boo all you want,” Christie replied.

Former Representative Will Hurd (R-Texas), also a candidate for the Republican nomination and a critic of Trump, notably did not target the former president in his speech.

