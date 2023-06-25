Beijing’s opening to the Palestinians is mainly aimed at filling a void

(June 25, 2023 / JNS)

President Xi Jinping’s meeting in Beijing last week with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was a signal that China aims to fill the void left by the United States in the Middle East. The meeting came after Xi expressed interest in facilitating peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Xi met Abbas in Saudi Arabia, saying Beijing would continue to work on a quick, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

During a visit to Riyadh in December, Xi expressed his country’s willingness to help resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran. This led to five days of intense talks in March in Beijing, which resulted in an agreement. This success encouraged China to pursue more peace agreements in the Middle East.

Carice Witte, founder and executive director of SIGNALSino Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership, told JNS that Beijing’s first major diplomatic success with Iran and Saudi Arabia is only part of the problems that the approach of China in the Middle East could cause Israel.

There are two key factors behind how China’s involvement poses a problem for Israel, Witte said. The first, she said, is China’s goal of resolving the conflict with its new Global Security Initiative (GSI) serving as the backbone of its diplomatic efforts in the region.

The second challenge for Israel, Witte said, is China’s stated intention to bring the conflict to the UN and the international community for resolution. China is pushing this agenda despite its awareness that the UN is biased against Israel and that Beijing itself has voted 100% against Israel in all international forums until today.

According to Witte, until recently China’s political elite said they did not understand the Middle East and called it a great power consuming swamp and that China would not fall into this trap. Nevertheless, in 2016, China became the first investor in this region and [it] stayed that way.

After the Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement deal, Xi might feel he is at the top of his diplomatic game and wants to keep that momentum going. He wants to make further inroads in the Middle East and he knows that focusing on the Palestinian issue is a great way to get the attention he seeks.

Unprecedented changes

In the face of unprecedented changes in the world and new developments in the Middle East, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine and work for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible. deadlines, Xi told Abbas. China’s state-run news media CGTN.

Abbas and Xi signed bilateral cooperation documents on economy, technology and visa waivers for diplomats, as well as a friendship agreement between the Chinese city of Wuhan and Ramallah.

But it’s not just Xi who thinks Beijing would be a better mediator than Washington between Israel and the Palestinians. A majority of Palestinians view China and Russia as potentially effective mediators for peace talks with Israel, a recent poll found.

The survey, conducted by YouGov in May at the request of Arab Newsshowed that Palestinians preferred Russia, closely followed by the European Union and China, while the United States proved to be far from popular among respondents.

The fact that the United States is a strong supporter of Palestinian human rights makes no difference. In fact, Xi and Abbas issued a joint statement endorsing Beijing’s domestic and foreign policies and repudiating Western concepts of human rights, according to a report. PA report.

While Palestinians run to the UN whenever they perceive Israel to have violated Muslim sensibilities, Abbas has shown no interest in protecting Muslims living in China. In the statement, the AP reproduced Chinese propaganda and said that Chinese policies towards Muslims in Xinjiang have nothing to do with human rights and are aimed at eliminating extremism and opposing the terrorism and separatism.

Reshaping the world order

Witte told JNS that China now has several interests in the Middle East and wants to use the region to reshape the world order, for example by introducing its series of initiatives which aim at this task: the GSI, the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), each of which challenges different aspects of the current world order. In doing so, China seeks to undermine the image of the United States as a superpower while simultaneously highlighting American failures in Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and demonstrating that it has a better approach to diplomacy. , security and development.

Witte noted that the Global Security Initiative includes the concept of indivisible security that no country can advance its own security if it impinges on another country’s security. Applying this to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict runs counter to agreements between the United States, Israel and the PA for decades, based on Palestinian autonomy in exchange for Israeli security.

But Beijing has yet to make any promises to Abbas and since it has relatively strong diplomatic ties with Israel, it is unlikely to push Israel beyond the suggestion of mediation.

For its part, Israel has no interest in allowing China to mediate peace talks given its history of anti-Israel voting at the UN and because it continues to view the United States as the only potential mediator.

Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told JNS that China displays an anti-Israel bent in its foreign policy by signing a strategic partnership with an inconsequential entity such as the PA.

China’s growing relationship with Iran indicates that its intentions are not beneficial to Israel and that its proposal to the PA is not genuine, he said. The paper with the PA is worthless because the Chinese have no real investment in the PA and they have no intention of investing money in the failed state PA, Inbar said.

Ultimately, China wants to replace the United States as the sole superpower in the Middle East.

According to the European Union Institute for Security Studies based in Paris, in the same vein as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the GDI and the GCI, the GSI is a label under which China will promote a range of diplomatic initiatives. Through them, China hopes to expand a coalition of friendly countries and ultimately shape a post-Western security governance order, in which Russia could play a central role.

