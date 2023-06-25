What’s Missing From Donald Trump’s Abortion Speech – Mother Jones





As my colleague Isabela Dias observed yesterday, Republican presidential candidates have passed the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade to kowtow to the religious right, attempting to outdo himself with deeply anti-abortion rhetoric.

But as the keynote speaker for the Faith and Freedom Coalition, it was Donald Trump who took center stage. The former president bragged about his role in appointing three of the five Supreme Court justices in the Dobbs majority decision. “I did it and no one thought it was even a possibility,” Trump quipped on Saturday. Nodding to some form of national abortion ban, he also claimed that there is “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.”

The crowd, by all accounts, seemed to enjoy the speech. A headline concluded that Trump had hardened his anti-abortion stance. But if you look at the actual words, you’ll notice Trump repeating the same performance voters have witnessed since 2016. Again, Trump’s remarks, as they do every time he talks about abortion, ring hollow when it comes to any real politics. For every bit of bombshell he threw at the obsessed public on Saturday, the former president dodged, refusing to offer the details his rivals were eager to provide. This included Mike Pence, who urged GOP presidential candidates to pass a 15-week nationwide abortion ban. “We must not rest and we must not give in until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country,” Pence said during his turn at the pulpit. , as he challenged his rivals to back the 15-week ban.

Trump didn’t bite. But at this point, why would he? Committing to a specific number of weeks for a national abortion ban would expose him to attacks that he is too soft or extreme on an issue the GOP keeps fumbling. Landing on real politics would render him unable to say in a month that Republicans are losing an election because of hardline abortion policies, only to declare, “I was able to kill Roe v. Wade” a few beats later. As I wrote last month when Trump tried to thread the needle on abortion for a week:

A lot stands out from these chaotic remarks: Trump is an idiot in English, and he always posts with abandon. But perhaps the most important point is that for Trump, an abortion debate doesn’t even exist. His policies, if you can call it that, have always been reactionary, designed in his brain to please whoever is in the room. He rightly claims that he was a key player in the removal of the constitutional right to abortion and that should speak for itself. So I have to push back against the idea that any hardening, or really any kind of evolution, took place here. It’s the same dodging dance as usual, when, as Alexandra Petri excruciatingly put it in a column I can’t stop thinking about this weekend, someone’s life is ruined. , every day.

