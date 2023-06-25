Politics
Turkey: LGBTQ activists challenge authorities to stage Istanbul Pride protest
Activists staged the 21st annual Istanbul Pride Parade on Sunday, defying a long-standing ban on the gathering by holding it in an area about 2 km from central Taksim Square.
Police barricades were erected around Taksim Square, while metro stations in the area were closed.
However, hundreds of activists instead gathered in Nisantasi area of Sisli district, without making any prior announcement. Activists hung a rainbow LGBTQ flag in a multi-storey parking lot across from the park where they gathered.
Those gathered chanted pro-LGBTQ and other leftist slogans, including “Run Tayyip, run. Queers are coming!” in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “The release of queers will shake the world!” and “Queers exist, Kurdistan exists!”.
In a statement, the Istanbul Pride Parade Committee said it would not back down in the face of restrictions imposed by the government and local authorities.
“We will not leave our spaces; you will get used to us. Today, despite all your prohibitions and against your will, we are still here,” the statement read.
Organizers said state attacks on their rights were part of a broader crackdown on minorities in the country as well as women, citing the country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on Violence Against Women. women in 2021 on what the government has called pro-LGBTQ measures. .
“Along with the government’s systematic attacks on LGBTQ people, Kurds, women, refugees, sex workers and workers, our lives are being criminalized by the ruling alliance,” the statement said.
“To those who withdrew from the Istanbul Convention and criminalized us overnight, we say: we will never submit! We will not give up our lives, our existence!”
Although the rally avoided Taksim Square, the committee said more than 60 people were still being held by police, who blocked roads around Mstk Park after the rally began. Bianet reported that some were arrested by police as they sat in cafes after the protest ended.
“We do not exist in Türkiye”
The LGBTQ community in Turkey has been living in a state of anxiety for many years.
While the Istanbul Pride Marches had taken place every year since 2003, they have been officially banned since 2015 for security reasons.
In the run-up to last month’s legislative and presidential elections, Erdogan had regularly denounced LGBTQ people as a threat to the traditional family and repeatedly accused opposition parties of being pro-LGBTQ.
His Justice and Development Party (AKP) was re-elected to parliament in an alliance with the New Welfare Party, an Islamist party that has repeatedly called for the closure of all LGBTQ organizations in Turkey.
Last week, Erdogan denounced the LGBTQ community in Turkey as “evil” in a parliamentary speech, and said neither his party nor its allies would ever have “such evil in their ranks”.
Although homosexuality has never been illegal in the Republic of Turkey and a number of opposition politicians support their rights, many LGBTQ people fear further pressure.
“The government uses hate speech to polarize society, and it has targeted LGBTQ people extensively over the past decade. potential authors. [of violence]Damla Umut Uzun, an activist with Turkish LGBTQ+ rights organization Kaos GL, said in an interview with Middle East Eye last month.
“Last year many government officials including Home Secretary, Minister of Justice etc. targeted LGBTQ people with hate speech, saying we are against traditional family values, we are perverts, we don’t exist in Turkey.”
