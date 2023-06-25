Egypt’s highest honour, the Order of the Nile, awarded to Prime Minister Modi





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Egypt’s highest state honor – the Order of the Nile on Sunday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presented the award to Prime Minister Modi in Cairo. It is the 13th highest state honor that various countries around the world have bestowed on Prime Minister Modi in the past nine years. According to the website of the Egyptian presidency, the Order of the Nile is a pure gold necklace made up of three square gold units on which pharaonic symbols appear. The first unit resembles the idea of ​​protecting the state against evils, the second resembles the prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile, and the third refers to wealth and endurance. The units are connected to each other by a circular gold flower adorned with turquoise and rubies. At the neck hangs a hexagonal pendant decorated with pharaonic-style flowers, and turquoise and ruby ​​gems. In the middle of the pendant, there is a salient symbol representing the Nile which brings together the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus), specifies the website. READ ALSO | PM Modi meets with his Egyptian counterpart, ministers; talks about trade, investments Prime Minister Modi is on his first state visit to Egypt. His visit to the African country is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with President Sisi and the two leaders signed memorandums of understanding. The Prime Minister also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and gave their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War. Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes and signed the cemetery’s guestbook which includes Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) and Heliopolis Memorial (Aden). The Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) commemorates nearly 4,000 Indian soldiers who died in battle in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. The Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial honors over 600 men of the Commonwealth forces who gave their lives for Aden during the First World War. Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to the 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque, which was recently renovated with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community in India. The mosque is named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, who was the 16th Fatimid Caliph. WATCH ALSO | Watch: Dressed in a sari, an Egyptian woman sings “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” for PM Modi The Prime Minister wandered around the premises of the mosque, admiring the architectural marvel. He was then presented with a portrait from the courtyard of the mosque. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for his first state visit to Egypt after concluding his engagements in the United States, which was also his first state visit. He was received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly. The Prime Minister’s two-day state visit to Egypt is at the invitation of President Sisi. (with PTI entries)

