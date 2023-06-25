Blinken defends Biden by calling Xi Jinping a dictator





Secretary of State Antony Blinken backed President Biden’s improvised stunt calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator. “The president speaks clearly, he speaks frankly. I’ve worked with him for over 20 years and he speaks for all of us,” Blinken told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. Biden troubled Beijing last week – about two days after Blinken’s state visit – by calling Xi a dictator during remarks Tuesday at a campaign fundraiser in California. The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment was because he didn’t know it was there, Biden said, according to a White House report. transcription. It is a great embarrassment for dictators. It was that same balloon debacle that prompted Blinken to postpone his initial plans to visit China in February. China issued a diplomatic warning in response to Biden’s remark, which the president called “hysteria”.





Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Cancer Summit Welcome Reception at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 20, 2018. Getty Images Blinken pointed out “we’re going to do and say things they don’t like” and vice versa. “There is no secret about these differences. There is no secret about the concerns we have about democracy, human rights, some of the actions China is taking around the world,” Blinken said. “The purpose of the trip on the instructions of the president was to try to bring a little more stability to the relationship, to demonstrate that we are committed to managing it responsibly, which is really an obligation for us,” said- he added.





Chinese President Xi Jinping. Getty Images He further stressed that strong communication between the two superpowers is necessary to avoid “misunderstandings” and “miscalculations”. A recent diplomatic flare-up was reports that Cuba has given China the green light to build a joint military training center on the island, about 100 miles from US shores. The Biden administration has recognized the government knew about Chinese spy operations targeting the United States for years.





Antony Blinken addresses the opening session on day one of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London. ZUMAPRESS.com But Blinken was evasive when pressed on what action the United States would take to prevent China from establishing the facility. “We’ve not only looked, but we’ve also engaged in a number of countries over the last couple of years where China is trying to get a foothold,” Blinken told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He noted that the United States had “raised this issue” with Cuban officials. blinking previously said he made it clear during his trip to China that Washington would have deep concerns about an expanded presence in Cuba. His visit to China began on June 17 and lasted two days. It was the US Secretary of State’s first visit to China since 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/25/blinken-defends-biden-calling-xi-jinping-a-dictator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos