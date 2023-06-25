Turks Erdogan urge Sweden to stop Kurdish protests to consider NATO bid





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Sweden must end protests by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), criminalized by Ankara, in Stockholm if it wants the Turkey approves NATO membership. Turkey maintains its constructive stance on Sweden’s membership, but that legislative amendments would make no sense as long as PKK/PYD/YPG supporters freely stage protests in that country, according to a reading of the phone call between Erdogan and Stoltenberg. Erdogan also pointed out during the call that the injustices suffered in the context of the F-35s and the attempts to link Turkey’s demands for the F-16s with Sweden’s membership would harm NATO and its security rather than to Turkey. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Stoltenberg said on Twitter that he had a good call with Erdogan ahead of the upcoming NATO summit, where important decisions on terrorism, deterrence and defense will be made. He added: We will continue to work together on Sweden’s NATO membership. Turkey ratified Finland’s NATO membership in late March, but has raised objections to Sweden’s membership, alleging that Stockholm supports Kurdish militants, namely the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. With the NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for mid-July in Lithuania, Sweden’s membership has become a top priority for the alliance and the United States. The United States had strongly denied the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, another NATO member, because of Ankara’s decision to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system . This acquisition was seen as a potential threat to the NATO alliance as it could expose F-35 vulnerabilities to the Russian system. As a result, Turkey was removed from the F-35 program in 2019. Despite these complications, subsequent discussions of a possible F-16 deal emerged. The potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey is seen as an attempt to bolster its aging fleet while maintaining NATO interoperability, without compromising the safety of advanced F-35 technology. The Turkeys’ pursuit of a multibillion-dollar F-16 deal has met with delays due to objections from the US Congress, despite President Joe Bidens’ administration expressing its sales support. Learn more: Biden says he discussed F-16s and Sweden with Erdogan turkeys NATO Sec Gen: Decision on Sweden within reach given Turkey’s post-election window US lawmaker opposes potential sale of F-16s to Turkey

