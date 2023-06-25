Politics
Prime Minister Modi departs for India after concluding historic state visits to the United States and Egypt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Cairo on June 25, 2023 after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt. Photo: GDP via PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on June 25, 2023 for India after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and received the Arab country’s highest honour, ” the Order of the Nile”.
Mr Modi, who arrived in Cairo on June 24 after concluding a high-level state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly .
My visit to Egypt was historic. This will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the peoples of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Egyptian government and people for their affection, Mr Modi tweeted.
His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.
Modi met with President El-Sisi on June 25 and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investment, energy ties and interpersonal relationships. The two countries have elevated their relationship to the rank of “strategic partnership”.
President El-Sisi presented Mr. Modi with the Order of the Nile award, Egypt’s highest state honour. It is the 13th highest state honor awarded to Prime Minister Modi.
Earlier in the day, Mr Modi visited the historic 11th-century Egyptian Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. He also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo and paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in Egypt and Aden during World War I. He also visited the pyramids of Giza.
On June 24, Prime Minister Modi met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalization.
Later that evening, Mr Modi met members of the Indian community in Egypt who praised him, hailing him as the hero of India.
He also met with prominent figures in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North Africa, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and oil strategist.
Mr Modi began his five-day visit on June 20. He visited the United States from June 21 to 24. His visit to the United States began in New York, where he led a historic event at UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.
Later, in Washington DC, he was greeted on the red carpet at the White House by President Biden.
The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi’s speech to Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honor.
The visit was marked by several major agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.
Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the “historic” pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.
Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first speech at a joint meeting of the US Congress dates back to 2016.
During his address, he called for action against states that sponsor terrorism.
Mr Modi also pushed for reform of multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke enthusiastically about India’s ties with the United States.
On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department. Modi also met with top CEOs from the United States and India at the White House.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-leaves-for-india-after-concluding-historic-state-visits-to-us-egypt/article67008517.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blinken refuses to say if Xi Jinping is a dictator before CNN host wraps up interview
- Prime Minister Modi departs for India after concluding historic state visits to the United States and Egypt
- Monsoon 2023: ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ to ‘Barso Re Megha’ Best Bollywood Tracks to Enjoy This Rainy Season | Hindi Movie News
- Hockey India names core group of seniors for Asian Champions Trophy
- Gal Gadot wears fishnet and nothing else in stunning new photo
- Exit sign Mass. Pike was corrected after listing exit 46 as non-existent at Bradley International Airport
- Donald Trump widens his lead in the Republican primary with a second indictment
- The Bookworm of Edwards welcomes back New York Times bestselling author Lisa See
- Google Pixel 8 can double as a desktop PC — here’s how
- North Korea’s vice foreign minister backs Russian leadership over insurgency
- Turks Erdogan urge Sweden to stop Kurdish protests to consider NATO bid
- Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal earns USA a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener