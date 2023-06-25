Prime Minister Modi departs for India after concluding historic state visits to the United States and Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Cairo on June 25, 2023 after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt. Photo: GDP via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on June 25, 2023 for India after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and received the Arab country’s highest honour, ” the Order of the Nile”.

Mr Modi, who arrived in Cairo on June 24 after concluding a high-level state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly .

My visit to Egypt was historic. This will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the peoples of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Egyptian government and people for their affection, Mr Modi tweeted.

His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Modi met with President El-Sisi on June 25 and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investment, energy ties and interpersonal relationships. The two countries have elevated their relationship to the rank of “strategic partnership”.

President El-Sisi presented Mr. Modi with the Order of the Nile award, Egypt’s highest state honour. It is the 13th highest state honor awarded to Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, Mr Modi visited the historic 11th-century Egyptian Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. He also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo and paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in Egypt and Aden during World War I. He also visited the pyramids of Giza.

On June 24, Prime Minister Modi met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalization.

Later that evening, Mr Modi met members of the Indian community in Egypt who praised him, hailing him as the hero of India.

He also met with prominent figures in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North Africa, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and oil strategist.

Mr Modi began his five-day visit on June 20. He visited the United States from June 21 to 24. His visit to the United States began in New York, where he led a historic event at UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was greeted on the red carpet at the White House by President Biden.

The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi’s speech to Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honor.

The visit was marked by several major agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the “historic” pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first speech at a joint meeting of the US Congress dates back to 2016.

During his address, he called for action against states that sponsor terrorism.

Mr Modi also pushed for reform of multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke enthusiastically about India’s ties with the United States.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department. Modi also met with top CEOs from the United States and India at the White House.