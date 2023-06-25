Politics
Blinken refuses to say if Xi Jinping is a dictator before CNN host wraps up interview
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday declined to comment on whether Chinese President Xi Jinping is a dictator, receiving no reaction from CNN’s Dana Bash at the end of the interview.
Blinken visited the communist nation in mid-June, making key concessions to the Chinese Communist Party while failing to secure a military communications deal. Blinken was also there to emphasize that the Biden administration was not looking to clash with Beijing.
Biden called Xi a “dictator” on Tuesday night and called China a country in “real economic trouble,” prompting a backlash from the nation.
“I have to ask you about China. You just went to Beijing last week. It was an attempt to mend the frayed relationship with China. Two days later, President Biden called Xi Jinping a ‘dictator,’ which angered China so much that it issued a formal diplomatic rebuke to the US ambassador,” Bash said. it wrong to call Xi Jinping a dictator? (RELATED: Blinken Says Spy Balloon Incident Is Water Under Bridge).
“Dana, it’s very clear that when it comes to China, we’re going to do and say things that they don’t like, they’re going to do and say things that we don’t like. If you look at what what the Chinese foreign ministry is saying about the United States every day, you’ll hear a lot about it, but the purpose of the trip – on the instructions of the president – was to try to bring some more stability to the relationship To demonstrate this, we are committed to managing it responsibly — which is really an obligation for us and an expectation that countries around the world have — and being able to deal very directly with our differences. of secrecy about these differences or concerns that we have about democracy and human rights and some of the actions that China is taking in the world and to be able to have better, stronger lines of communication and supported means that we could talk directly about these differences.
“Do you believe that Xi Jinping is a dictator? Bash asked.
“The president speaks clearly, he speaks frankly. I’ve worked for him for over 20 years and he speaks for all of us,” Blinken replied.
Bash then ended the interview without any backtracking on his response.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailycaller.com/2023/06/25/blinken-refuses-say-xi-jinping-dictator-cnn-dana-bash-ends-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blinken refuses to say if Xi Jinping is a dictator before CNN host wraps up interview
- Prime Minister Modi departs for India after concluding historic state visits to the United States and Egypt
- Monsoon 2023: ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ to ‘Barso Re Megha’ Best Bollywood Tracks to Enjoy This Rainy Season | Hindi Movie News
- Hockey India names core group of seniors for Asian Champions Trophy
- Gal Gadot wears fishnet and nothing else in stunning new photo
- Exit sign Mass. Pike was corrected after listing exit 46 as non-existent at Bradley International Airport
- Donald Trump widens his lead in the Republican primary with a second indictment
- The Bookworm of Edwards welcomes back New York Times bestselling author Lisa See
- Google Pixel 8 can double as a desktop PC — here’s how
- North Korea’s vice foreign minister backs Russian leadership over insurgency
- Turks Erdogan urge Sweden to stop Kurdish protests to consider NATO bid
- Vazquez’s 88th-minute goal earns USA a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener