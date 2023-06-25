Blinken refuses to say if Xi Jinping is a dictator before CNN host wraps up interview

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday declined to comment on whether Chinese President Xi Jinping is a dictator, receiving no reaction from CNN’s Dana Bash at the end of the interview.

Blinken visited the communist nation in mid-June, making key concessions to the Chinese Communist Party while failing to secure a military communications deal. Blinken was also there to emphasize that the Biden administration was not looking to clash with Beijing.

Biden called Xi a “dictator” on Tuesday night and called China a country in “real economic trouble,” prompting a backlash from the nation.

“I have to ask you about China. You just went to Beijing last week. It was an attempt to mend the frayed relationship with China. Two days later, President Biden called Xi Jinping a ‘dictator,’ which angered China so much that it issued a formal diplomatic rebuke to the US ambassador,” Bash said. it wrong to call Xi Jinping a dictator? (RELATED: Blinken Says Spy Balloon Incident Is Water Under Bridge).

“Dana, it’s very clear that when it comes to China, we’re going to do and say things that they don’t like, they’re going to do and say things that we don’t like. If you look at what what the Chinese foreign ministry is saying about the United States every day, you’ll hear a lot about it, but the purpose of the trip – on the instructions of the president – was to try to bring some more stability to the relationship To demonstrate this, we are committed to managing it responsibly — which is really an obligation for us and an expectation that countries around the world have — and being able to deal very directly with our differences. of secrecy about these differences or concerns that we have about democracy and human rights and some of the actions that China is taking in the world and to be able to have better, stronger lines of communication and supported means that we could talk directly about these differences.

“Do you believe that Xi Jinping is a dictator? Bash asked.

“The president speaks clearly, he speaks frankly. I’ve worked for him for over 20 years and he speaks for all of us,” Blinken replied.

Bash then ended the interview without any backtracking on his response.