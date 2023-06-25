Rishi Sunak: I showed integrity when I resigned from Johnsons government





The Prime Minister reiterated his full support and respect for both the diligent work of the committees and the decision taken by MPs on Monday. He explained his absence from the House of Commons was due to his involvement in an event organized by the Jewish Care charity, but stressed that his resignation from Mr Johnson’s government had already demonstrated his integrity and commitment to his principles. MPs voted to approve the Privileges Committee report last week, which found Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during the lockdown. The Prime Minister was notably absent during the debate and the vote and has since faced accusations of being too weak to stand up to his former party leader. When asked if he agreed with the Committee’s verdict, he told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: Yes, I have already said in fact that I fully support and respect not only the work of the Committee, which I think did a very thorough job, but also the decision of the House. It is the right of people, regardless of their position, to take responsibility and accountability for their actions. It happened and above all, Boris Johnson is no longer an MP. The Prime Minister insisted that I was a person who, as Chancellor, resigned from Boris Johnson’s government and explained that he had missed the vote because I was speaking and attending an event at an organization fantastic charity called Jewish Care, which is doing amazing work looking after people across the country. . He continued: Your point is, do I need to demonstrate my integrity and leadership? I did when I quit. I have demonstrated that I am ready to stand up for what I believe in It is not an easy or common thing for a chancellor to resign from government. I did it because I disagreed with Boris Johnson. Diverting attention from the past and redirecting it towards the upcoming general election, the Prime Minister added: I am not interested in pleading the past over Boris Johnson. He is no longer a deputy. The choice in the next election is between me and Keir Starmer. In fact, what I demonstrated by resigning from Boris Johnson’s government was that I was ready to stand up for my principles. Keir Starmer sat there for four years next to Jeremy Corbyn, saying he was the right person to lead our country. This speaks of his principles, my resignation speaks of mine.

