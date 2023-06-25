



Patriata Forest Rest House.News

ISLAMABAD: Galyat rest homes have been leased to Pakistani government favorites Tehreek-e-Insafs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at ridiculously low prices, causing losses of billions of rupees to the state treasury, it has been learned.

According to documents available with Geo News, the rest houses and government buildings at the Galyat tourist site were first transferred to the tourism department of the Galyat Development Authority in 2015 when Azam Khan, a bureaucrat blue-eyed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, served as tourism secretary.

Later, these rest houses and buildings were rented out to relatives of the then KP Chief Minister, close associates of Khan and other favorites of the PTI at very low rates after circumventing the advice departments.

Nursing homes were rented at very low prices instead of market value and even CD rates were ignored. Documents show that two rest homes Retreat House Nathia Gali, which comprises 13 kanals and 6 marlas, and Vindia Cottage, which spans 3 kanals and 6 marlas were leased to an Inzamamul Haq for Rs3.3 million and Rs1 respectively million per year, but the respective market value of these nursing homes was Rs665 million and Rs165 million.

The additional chalet, the secretariat chalet and Raees Khana Nathia Gali were leased to IV Tours for a period of five years and later the lease was extended to 15 years.

Also, Gray Café was established in 2020 in violation of the agreement by illegally demolishing two garages on a space of 8 marla.

Secretariat Cottage was rented for 1 million rupees a year, while its market value was 105 million rupees.

The Raees Khana whose market value was Rs558 million was rented against Rs200,000 per year.

In order to benefit private parties to the agreement, a clause was added that in the event of cancellation of the agreement, the GDA would refund the full contract fee and pay the construction fee if any construction was raised by the contractor.

According to the documents, the 8-channel forest rest house in Thandiani was leased at Rs 2.1 million per year against a market value of Rs 232 million, while the 2-channel rest house in Barian was leased at 1.6 million rupees. against the market rate of Rs76 million.

The C&W Rest House in Thandiani, with an area of ​​6 kanals and 13 marlas, was leased at Rs 1.5 million against the market rate of Rs 186 million.

Tender laws were completely ignored in the deals and, according to reports, the details of these deals were also not presented to the council for approval. The terms of reference have also been modified for the benefit of the contractors.

Among those who benefited from this scandal were a close associate of Khan and a relative of the then KP Chief Minister. Later, the tenants of these properties not only changed the map of Galyat in violation of Galyat rules, but several forest lands were also converted into buildings.

It is unfortunate that neither the former nor the current National Accountability Office became aware of the scandal and issued notices of appeal to those involved in the scandal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1084265-pti-s-kp-govt-leased-out-galyat-rest-houses-at-throwaway-rates

