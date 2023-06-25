His name is Mosin, Weighing 1020 Kg





WHILE, KOMPAS.TV – Rahmat, a resident of Deli Serdang, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), talked about his cow which was bought by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be sacrificed on Eid al-Adha day 1444 H north of Sumatra. Mosin, as Rahmat named his cow, weighs 1.02 tons or 1,020 kilograms. “The last weighing of the cow was 1,020 kilograms. This cow is called Mosin because it is a limo,” he said in Medan on Sunday (25/06/2023). Rahmat said President Jokowi’s purchase of Mosin started with a delegation from the North Sumatra Provincial Government who came to collect cows from Tandem Hilir Village, Hamparan Perak District, Deli Serdang. The messenger was looking for a one-ton cow. “Then we offer that cow to the province. Then the cow is weighed, after which blood, saliva and feces are taken,” he said. 15 days later, Rahmat said, parties from across the province came to buy Mosin. The cow also received deworming and vitamins. Also Read: 9 Virtues of Sacrifice on Eid al-Adha 2023, Become a Vehicle in the Hereafter and Get Rewards for Sharing “The Mosin cow weighing 1,020 kg is offered IDR 90 million and then the cow ordered by President Jokowi is expected to be sent to the Grand Mosque in Medan on June 28, 2023,” he said. Before being handed over to the Grand Mosque in Medan, Rahmat said, Mosin received special care such as good vitamins and food. “These cows are given fresh concentrated feed in order to maintain their body weight, it is possible that the cows will gain weight before Eid al-Adha later,” he said, quoted. Between. President Jokowi plans to distribute 38 head of cattle to every province in Indonesia as part of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah. “Mr. President will provide sacrificial cows as part of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah in 2023. Last year there were 34 provinces, now added to newly formed provinces, they become 38,” the leader said. of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono. . Also Read: Monitoring Chicken and Egg Prices in Traditional Markets Ahead of Eid al-Adha

