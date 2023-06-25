Visit to the Narendra Modi Al-Hakim Mosque: Prime Minister Modi visits the historic 11th-century Egyptian Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community





CAIRO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the historic 11th-century Egyptian Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra Indian community. On the second day of his state visit to Egypt, Modi visited the Fatimid-era Shiite mosque where he was received by Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Mostafa Waziri. Modi was shown around the mosque by Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, son of Sultan al-Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. The last restoration of the mosque was completed about three months ago. He appreciated the finely carved inscriptions on the walls and doors of the mosque which was built in 1012. “Honored to visit historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It is a profound testimony to the rich heritage and culture of Egypt,” he tweeted in Arabic and English. Prime Minister Modi also met with the leaders of the Bohra community, who are actively involved in the upkeep of this Fatimid-era Shia mosque and underlined the close ties between India and Egypt, MEA said in A press release. The mosque mainly performs Friday prayers and the five obligatory prayers.’ Honorable Prime Minister of India @narendramodi visited the historic Al-Hakim Masjid in Cairo, Egypt today. Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, son of Sultan al- Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, was present on the occasion to warmly receive the @PMOIndia,” according to the official Twitter page of the Dawoodi Bohra communities worldwide. Over a thousand years old, al-Hakim is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city. The mosque covers an area of ​​13,560 square meters, with the iconic central courtyard occupying 5,000 square meters. The Bohra community, settled in India, is originally from the Fatimids. They renovated the mosque from 1970 and have been maintaining it ever since, Indian Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte said earlier. “The Prime Minister has a very close attachment to the Bohra community which has also been present in Gujarat for many years and this will be an opportunity for him to visit again a very important religious site for the Bohra community,” Gupte added. The historic mosque is named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the 16th Fatimid Caliph and is an important religious and cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community. The Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are a sect of followers of Islam who adhere to the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. They are known to have originated in Egypt and later moved to Yemen, before establishing a presence in India in the 11th century. Prime Minister Modi has had a long and warm relationship with the Dawoodi Bohras even before he became Prime Minister.

