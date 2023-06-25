Marriyum slams former regime as government moves closer to IMF deal





Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed astonishment at those who had previously wreaked havoc on the economy, now lamenting signs of the possible restoration of an agreement they themselves had signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement, the Minister of Information highlighted the destructive actions of certain individuals who, on May 9, not only inflicted damage on the nation by causing fires, attacking military and private property and desecrating memorials dedicated to the martyrs, but were now also prepared to further jeopardize the economic interests of the country.

“The arsonists, conspirators and enemies of the country started crying again when they heard the news of the reinstatement of the agreement with the IMF,” she said.

Marriyum said the previous regime signed the IMF agreement under strict conditions, violated it, then suspended the agreement, then hatched plots against the country and the agreement.

The minister said to ask questions of those who were crying about the agreement and to ask them why they signed the agreement with the IMF. She said it was ironic that those crying over the deal had themselves signed the IMF deal.

“Not only did they violate and suspend this agreement, but they conspired to make the country default,” she added.

Minister says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stabilized country’s economy during his tenure, but ‘foreign agent’ Imran Khan has shaken the foundations of the economy, forcing government to seek support from lender global.

“Nawaz Sharif is the only leader whose government completed the IMF program and also put the country on the path to development,” she noted.

In a pointed remark to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, she questioned the inconsistency of someone who once categorically proclaimed a preference for death rather than seeking IMF help, but eventually found herself having to contact the global lender for help.

She said the foreign agents who laid economic mines and nearly bankrupted the country and deprived the people of livelihoods were today calling for the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who stabilized the economy.

Marriyum’s statement came at a time when the National Assembly approved the federal budget for the next fiscal year 2023-24 as the country tries to secure the crucial IMF deal in a last-ditch effort to seal a recovery plan. very delayed rescue.

Under the Finance Bill 2023-24, which was approved by a majority, the tax collection target was raised from Rs 9.2 trillion to Rs. 9.415 billion and the payment of pensions was raised. from 761 billion rupees to 801 billion rupees.

In addition, under the National Finance Commission (NFC), instead of Rs5.276 billion, Rs5.390 billion will be received.

New taxes of Rs 215 billion are also being imposed under the new Finance Bill Amendment and the Benazir Income Support Scheme (BISP) budget has been increased from Rs 450 billion to Rs 466 billion.

In mid-June, the IMF expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s initial budget, saying it was a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base more gradually.

With foreign exchange reserves barely sufficient to cover a month’s imports, Pakistan faces an acute balance-of-payments crisis, which analysts say could escalate into default if IMF funds do not arrive. not.

Five days remain until the $6.5 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) agreed in 2019 expires on June 30. The IMF must consider whether to release part of the 2.5 billion dollars still pending in Pakistan by then. The slice has been at a standstill since November.

The budget review came after Prime Minister Shehbaz met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of a global finance summit in Paris last week, followed by a three-day marathon of virtual talks between the two parts.

As part of the EFF’s ninth review of $6.5 billion, negotiated earlier this year, Pakistan has been desperate to secure IMF funds, which are crucial to unlocking further bilateral and multilateral financing. for the debt-ridden country.

(With additional contributions from APP and Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2423559/marriyum-censures-former-regime-as-govt-inches-closer-to-imf-deal

