Jokowi’s speech at BBK fuels citizens’ enthusiasm to support Ganjar in his election victory





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo called for ‘Ganjar must win’ in his speech at the Bung Karno Peak commemoration in GBK yesterday. This post was seen as successful in generating enthusiasm among supporters and volunteers to win Ganjar in the 2024 election contest. This enthusiasm was also seen when the 2024 Presidential candidate (Bacapres) of the PDIP Ganjar Pranowo blusukan in small alleys in Kampung Jati Padang, Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta and Pademangan, North Jakarta today. It is known that the people of the village greeted Ganjar enthusiastically, shouting that Ganjar was the successor of President Jokowi. “Pak Ganjar is Jokowi’s successor. Pak Ganjar is similar to Pak Jokowi, loves blusukan and is very populist,” the resident said in a written statement on Sunday (6/25/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT A resident of Pasar Minggu, Kristin (55), said he was very happy that Ganjar came to his village. Moreover, he is also a supporter of Jokowi. “I’m really happy, Pak Ganjar, like Pak Jokowi, likes blusukans for people from below. We definitely support Pak Ganjar,” he said. Kristin believes Jokowi will fully support Ganjar as her successor. Recalling yesterday’s event at GBK, he himself heard Jokowi loudly asking the audience to be excited about winning Ganjar. “Yesterday, Mr. Jokowi also said that he supports Mr. Ganjar and asked us to fight to win Mr. Ganjar. So we are more excited, because as Mr. Jokowi’s supporters, we are really excited to win Mr. Ganjar,” he said. . Similarly, a resident of Pademangan, North Jakarta, Dewi (45) admits that she is increasingly confident to back Ganjar for the presidency. “The thing is, he’s fair, popular and friendly like Pak Jokowi. So it’s not wrong, Pak Jokowi supported Pak Ganjar yesterday, because he’s the right person,” Dewi explained. Dewi said that many people initially doubted Jokowi’s position, but she was sure that Jokowi supported Ganjar. Especially after seeing and hearing Jokowi’s speech at the main Bung Karno (GBK) stadium. “It must be Pak Ganjar, it’s the same. It’s impossible to go any other way,” he said. For information, in his speech, President Joko Widodo called on all PDIP supporters and cadres to support Ganjar Pranowo as President in 2024. Jokowi called on all PDIP cadres to be strong to win the upcoming elections in 2024 , including winning Ganjar who will fight for the 2024 presidential election as a presidential candidate. “I entrust everything to the participants in the elections, whether it is the legislative election, the gubernatorial election, the regional election, the choice of the mayor and the presidential election because those who are present here are decisive. Earlier, Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri’s message is clear, I don’t need to repeat it. I just want to pass on the good luck, the fighting spirit. win, win, win.” (account)

