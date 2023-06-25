Trump’s GOP lead grows after latest indictment, poll finds





Former President Donald Trump has increased his lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the rest of the Republican presidential field since Trump was last indicted on federal criminal charges, according to a new national NBC News poll.

Still, the survey finds that half of Republican primary voters say they would consider another leader besides Trump, suggesting a potential opening for a rival to win the GOP nomination, even though 6 in 10 Republicans believe that Trumpfaces’ indictments and investigations are politically motivated.

For the first time in history, a former president has been indicted, and we can’t find any marker in this investigation that it impacted his position, said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. of Hart Research Associates.

Not only are they sticking to Trump’s post-federal indictment, Horwitt said of Republican voters, but there are several signs his support is growing or others are losing ground, especially Ron DeSantis.

The problem for Trump is not with Republicans but with the general electorate: A majority of all registered voters are worried about Trump after he was indicted on federal criminal charges, including 55% of independent voters. And President Joe Biden leads Trump by 4 points in the NBC News polls hypothetical first general election game for 2024.

But the survey shows the majority of all registered voters are concerned about the mental and physical health of both Trump and Biden, as well as reservations about either serving another four years as president. .

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20, beginning a week after a federal grand jury indicted Trump on criminal charges for mishandling classified documents discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago residence. .

Still, the poll shows Trump has a sizable and growing lead over his Republican presidential rivals as a result of this federal indictment.

Fifty-one percent of national Republican primary voters choose the former president as their top pick in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race, followed by 22% who choose DeSantis, 7% who select former Vice President Mike Pence and 5% who want former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

No other Republican candidate gets more than 4% support.

Trump’s 29-point lead over DeSantis in a multi-candidate field is an increase from April’s NBC News poll, when 46% preferred Trump as the top pick compared to 31% who chose DeSantis. This investigation was carried out shortly after the former president was indicted in New York for his alleged role in a case of silence.

When the GOP presidential race is narrowed to just two candidates in the current survey, Trump gets the support of 60% of Republican primary voters, while DeSantis gets 36%.

A total of 77% of GOP primary voters say the federal charges against Trump in the classified documents case give them either minor concerns (14%) or no real concern (63%).

That’s compared to 55% of all registered voters who say the charges give them either major concerns (47%) or moderate concerns (8%).

And 64% of Republican primary voters think the multiple indictments and investigations Trump faces are politically motivated, and they say they need to support him to prevent his opponents from winning, though that’s down slightly from 68%. who said so in April after his first indictment in the New York case.

Half of Republicans want Trump to continue leading the party

The NBC News poll also finds that nearly half of Republican primary voters 49% say Trump should continue to lead the parties. These voters overwhelmingly choose Trump as their first choice in a primary ballot.

Another 21% say it’s time to consider other leaders, even if they think Trump was a good president. A majority of those voters pick DeSantis as their first choice, but Trump also gets 1 in 5 support in that group.

And 29% say the GOP needs a new leader with better personal behavior and a different approach from Trumps. That support group is split between DeSantis, Pence, Christie and other candidates.

While a combined 50% of GOP primary voters are open to a leader besides Trump, Republican pollster McInturff says Trumps 49% is a solid starting number in a field with multiple candidates.

Something has to happen to change this race, he said, adding that early nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire have shown the potential to do so in past presidential campaigns.

Measuring a Biden vs. Trump rematch

For the first time in the 2024 presidential cycle, the NBC News poll is testing a hypothetical general election showdown between Trump and President Biden.

Biden has the support of 49% of registered voters, while Trump has 45%. Bidens’ 4-point lead is within the polls’ margin of error.

In this hypothetical rematch, Biden enjoys advantages among women (55%-38%), voters 18-34 (65%-30%), Latinos (66%-26%) and black voters (73% -20%), as well as independents (47%-33%) and those who somewhat disapprove of Bidens’ work as president (50%-39%).

Trump, meanwhile, has the advantage among white voters (51%-43%), men (51%-42%), whites without a college degree (60%-35%) and rural voters (68 %-26%).

When the hypothetical contest is between Biden and DeSantis, the two men are tied at 47% each.

Looking back to 2020, the election was a referendum on Donald Trump, said Horwitt, the Democratic pollster. And if we do have a Biden-Trump rematch, there are powerful signs that the focus will once again be more on Trump than Biden.

Concerns about both Biden and Trump

Still, the majority of all registered voters are worried about both Biden and Trump, according to the poll.

Sixty-eight percent of voters fear Biden has the mental and physical health to be president, including 55% who say they have major concerns up significantly since this question was last asked in the 2020 election .

That compares with 55% who say they have concerns about Trump’s mental and physical health, including 44% who have major concerns.

Sixty percent of voters fear Biden will win re-election and stay four years in the White House, including 46% who say they have major concerns.

And 58% say they are concerned about Trump being re-elected and serving another four years, including 51% who have major concerns.

Other poll results Bidens jobs approval rating among all registered voters stands at 43% approve, 53% disapprove essentially unchanged from April. A total of 44% of registered voters say they would definitely or probably consider voting for a third-party or independent candidate for president if the other candidates include Biden and Trump. That’s a larger share than the poll found saying that in the 2008 and 2012 cycles, but it’s down slightly from the 46% who said they would consider a third-party candidate in 2016. Congressional Elections by 2024, 48% of registered voters prefer Democrats to control Congress, compared to 46% who want Republicans in control. a GOP-controlled Congress, while 46% wanted Democrats to control.

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20 and included 1,000 registered voters, 831 of whom were reached by cellphone and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Among polls of 500 Republican primary voters, the margin of error is plus-minus 4.38 percentage points.

