Prigoyn as Julius Caesar. “Are you watching this, Xi Jinping?”





“Napoleon never imagined that the invasion of Russia would lead to his exile and the restoration of the monarchy in France. Hitler never imagined that the invasion of Poland would lead to his suicide and the division of Germany. Saddam Hussein never imagined that the invasion of Kuwait would ultimately lead to his overthrow and death,” the newspaper lists. “The dictator’s illusion of control can easily crumble, especially if his war escalates into a protracted bloody attrition conflict, as is currently the case in Ukraine,” he added. The “WP” commentator noted that the Putin-led regime turned out to be more fragile than it looked from the outside. The rest of the text is below the video The current power model is collapsing under the pressure of losing the war “It still consists of skillful management of competing centers of power, pitting the oligarchs (and various centers of influence) against each other in order to be the final arbiter of decision-making. This model has worked for two decades, but collapses under the pressure of a lost war, crushing and destroying the Russian army,” the newspaper explains. “WP” recalled that the Wagner group was not at the forefront of the Russian invasion of Ukraine from its inception, but gained more and more importance with the failures of the regular army Russian. “Prigoyn has become more powerful, the power seems to have gone to his head, and he has started posting videos mocking Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff. He calls them cowards and criminals; he accuses them of not supplying enough artillery shells to his forces, ignoring the fact that the Russian army has limited supplies and naturally gives priority to its own soldiers,” noted “WP”. “Prigoyn, like Julius Caesar, will cross the Rubicon” “Putin didn’t seem to care, he probably imagined that competition for military progress in Ukraine would be to his advantage,” the American daily said. “Prigoyn, like Julius Caesar, crossed the Rubicon, his men left for Rotv on the Don on Saturday. Later in the day, the Wagnerian convoy went to Moscow,” WP recalled. Although Prigoyn’s rebellion was ultimately averted, “the crisis will expose the instability of the regime and shake its aura of (undivided) power”. “There’s a lesson here for all bullies who might think of unleashing aggression. Are you watching this, Xi Jinping?” he ended his diary by addressing the leader of China.

