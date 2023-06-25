



After Britain officially left the EU, the Brexit Party became Reformdescribing its mission as reinventing[ing] how the state works. Its leaders are now eyeing the possibility of welcoming into their ranks Boris Johnson, a career Tory politician who, as prime minister, spent three years running the state. Mr Johnson was stripped of his parliamentary pass this month after MPs approved a report that says he lied about Partygate. This was followed by much discussion within the class chatter about where he will turn next. Some suggest he might become a member, perhaps even the leader of the Reform Party. The party, which would have sought above all to collect votes conservativesstands ready to welcome him in an instant, writing Trevor Kavanagh in The sun: Indeed, an offer is anything but in the post. Reform leader Richard Tice was coy about the idea in public, but he most certainly not say no. He made an effort to emphasize that we have huge differences on net zero, on immigration. (Mr Johnson is for the former and has a very liberal view of the latter; reformists clash on both fronts. The party is also positioning itself as critics of the lockdown, implemented by none other than Boris Johnson.) In the next breath he said where we have the similarity is in getting Brexit done right. In a separate but equally evasive interview, the reformist leader said: We all need to protect the legacy of Brexit as it is currently being trashed by a useless existing government that does not believe in it. He failed to mention two rather fundamental points. First, Mr Johnson’s support for Britain’s exit from the EU has always been known to be questionable, the best. Second, he was responsible for overseeing and signing off on Britain’s formal departure from the bloc and the agreements surrounding it, the same agreements enjoyed by reformist officials. heartbreaking. Mr. Tice went as far as suggest that the former Tory leader failed to implement Brexit properly because of the people around him. It seems the Boris myth, much like the Thatcher myth, is alive and well. Former UKIP leader and current reformist chairman Nigel Farage noted that this is the end of Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party if he really wants to play politics he will have to be part of some sort of centre-right realignment. He added that Mr Johnson could opt for retirement from frontline politics, to deliver expensive speeches at lavish dinner parties in the more bourgeois parts of the world. Or there could be a return to writing; he has already landed a role as a columnist with The daily mail, choose a miracle fat-busting drug as the first subject. However, it seems much more likely that the British have not yet seen the end of Mr Johnson because, in the words of The Sunday Mail columnist Peter Hitchens, the character is too big a star to write out of the soap opera.

