Donald Trump widens his lead over his Republican rival despite legal setbacks, poll finds | American News





Donald Trump has widened his lead over his closest Republican rival in the race to be the party’s U.S. presidential nominee despite his growing legal troubles, according to a new NBC News poll.

Mr Trump is seeking to run for the White House again in next year’s US election but faces competition from the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

A survey for NBC News, Sky’s US partner network, shows Mr Trump has widened his lead over his closest rival Mr DeSantis over the past month, with 51% of respondents saying they would put him as their first choice in a primary election.

Only 22% would put Mr. DeSantis in the lead – a 29% gap between the two men.

In May, Mr. Trump was at 46%, with Mr. DeSantis at 31%, a gap of just 15%.

Meanwhile, Mr Pence has just 7% support in the latest poll.

Half of Republicans also want Mr. Trump to continue as party leader.

The investigation was conducted between June 16 and June 20 – a week after Mr Trump was criminally charged for allegedly mishandling classified information discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

However, while Mr Trump may enjoy growing support from Republican primary voters, the general population of the United States still has concerns about him, with incumbent US leader Joe Biden enjoying a lead of four points on its predecessor.

Image: Photo: NBC News

When it comes to Mr. Trump’s criminal charges, 77% of Republican voters say they have minor or no concerns about the case, compared with 55% of all voters who have major or moderate concerns.

Mr Trump is currently facing a number of legal issues, namely being charged with 37 counts related to retaining classified information, obstruction of justice and misrepresentation.

He also faced charges in New York for alleged silent payments he allegedly made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and charges of falsifying business records around them.

Mr. Trump has denied all charges against him.

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20 and included 1,000 registered voters – 831 of whom were reached by mobile phone – and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Among the poll’s 500 Republican primary voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 4.38 percentage points

