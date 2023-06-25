How much more tax will the salaried class pay after the budget bill changes?





While bailout funding talks have been suspended for months, Pakistan has revised its budget for the coming financial year in a last-ditch bid to win over the International Monetary Fund.

Government removed certain exemptions, reimposition/increase of Additional Customs Duties (ADC)/regulatory duties on imports of luxury items, 5% Federal Excise Duty (FED) on fertilizers, FED on sugary drinks from 10 to 20% and proposed to increase income tax on high earners.

The government has taken additional tax measures of Rs 215 billion through amendments to the Finance Bill 2023 bringing the total tax measures to Rs 438 billion for 2023-2024.

In an announcement, the country’s top tax collection authority said the current tax rate for slabs from 20% and above for salaried and self-employed business classes has been proposed to be increased by 2.5%.

Similarly, it is also proposed to increase the tax brackets from 20% for business classes of the same amount.

With these taxes, the government aimed to raise Rs 30 billion from salaried and non-salaried workers as the country faces all possible options to generate funds in the face of the debt crisis.

The continuation of the tax measures taken in February 2023 of Rs170 billion would have an impact on revenues of Rs680 billion in 2023-24. The FBR took new tax measures of Rs223 billion in the budget (2023-24). The additional measures of Rs 215 billion have been proposed as part of the Amended Finance Bill 2023. Therefore, the total revenue impact of all measures including the mini-budget would be more than 1 115 billion rupees in 2023-24.

In the budget (2023-24), total fiscal measures amounted to Rs 223 billion and relief measures to Rs 23 billion in the budget (2023-24). The net impact of the fiscal measures amounts to about Rs 200 billion for 2023-24.

