Experts believe Donald Trump could try to delay trials until after this significant deadline





It looks like former US President Donald Trump’s legal team is working hard to keep his cases delayed as long as possible. Trump’s silent trial is already pushed to start on March 25, 2024, and now it looks like he’s trying to push another far down the line.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested that the Trumps Mar-a-Lago trial begin on Dec. 11 rather than Aug. 14, according to Newsweek. Smiths’ reasoning for fighting Judge Aileen Cannons’ decision to start in August is so Trump’s legal team can receive interim security clearances, while claiming more time is needed because of the law of procedures relating to classified information.

For those unaware, the Classified Information Procedures Act essentially allows a legal team to be granted special abilities in classified information cases. Specifically, they can request a pre-trial conference to discuss and acknowledge.

The move has led experts to believe that Trump’s legal team may seek further delays, and the timing is already complicated enough.

The Republican presidential primaries are scheduled to begin in February 2024, a month before Trump’s silent trial begins. And while the team awaits approval to move the Mar-a-Lago case to December, experts believe those delays will push the trial to begin around the same time, during this critical period for his presidential run of 2024.

From February 2024 to June 2024, Republican candidates will work tirelessly to secure the official nomination. The party will officially choose its candidate between July 15 and 18 at the national convention in Milwaukee, WI.

