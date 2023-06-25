Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi receives the Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest state honor: top marks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the “Order of the Nile” award in Cairo from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. The Order of the Nile is Egypt’s highest state honour. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday for a two-day state visit, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in the past 26 years, during which the two countries seek to strengthen their partnership strategic.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sissi. Prime Minister Modi was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly who warmly welcomed him.

PM MODIS VISIT TO EGYPT: THE HIGHLIGHTS

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a solemn welcome and a guard of honour. After landing in Cairo, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: I am confident that this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May Indo-Egyptian relations prosper and benefit the peoples of our nations.”

An enthusiastic Indian diaspora greeted the prime minister with chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Vande Mataram” upon his arrival at his hotel in Cairo. A sari-clad Egyptian woman greeted Prime Minister Modi with “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge” from the film “Sholay”, which the Prime Minister listened to attentively and also enjoyed.

Later on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met with the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt.

During the meeting, discussions covered a range of areas, including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, the pharmaceutical industry and linkages. between people. »

After the round table with his Egyptian counterpart, Prime Minister Modi exchanged with members of the Indian community. Later, Prime Minister Modi met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. With him, Prime Minister Modi discussed extremism and radicalization.

Prime Minister Modi also met with prominent figures in Egypt. Prime Minister Modi met Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North Africa region,” who later said he had found the Prime Minister to be an incredible man, wise, humble and with great vision.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and spent nearly half an hour there.

Prime Minister Modi also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery to honor Indian soldiers who gave their lives fighting for Egypt in World War I. Paying a floral tribute, PM Modi signed the guestbook at the cemetery. Prime Minister Modi will engage with the Indian Diaspora residing in Egypt.

June 25, 2023

