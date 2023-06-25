Kishwar Desai | Padma Shris for 2 British friends; poor Boris can’t come home

The Indian High Commission held an impressive ceremony to award the Padma Shri Awards to two British friends of India.

Jhen Indian tourists were getting used to our scorching summer, it was raining. Not much but enough to restore our faith in the capricious English climate. The rain did not prevent the Indian cricket team from losing. But the English team also lost to Australia. Normality has therefore been restored.

There was a lovely outdoor meeting at the Taj in London to meet ICN delegates with a full presence from the UK side as well. The Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswamy, was there, as well as the House of Lords Foreign Secretary, Lord Tariq Ahmad, who told us about his visit to Jodhpur, where his grandfather was from. Another score story!

We also had a lecture by Shashi Tharoor, MP, as well as a visit by Karan Johar. Both events took place in the committee rooms of Parliament and were well attended. So all the systems work. It’s an Indian summer here, again.

The other Padma Shri was given to Barry Gardiner, MP, who promoted Indo-British friendship in the British Parliament. Barry, Labor MP, has been our friend for a few years. He delivered a beautiful speech about the appreciation he has for India and the brighter prospects for friendship as the Labor Party expects to win the next election in 2024.

The program also included excellent violin, sarangi and tabla music.

Owhat is the tragedy Titanic wreckage that keeps the imagination going and for people to try to find more answers about it? The ship sank in 1912, over 110 years ago and 1,500 lives were lost. But the recent exploratory trip to the Titan in which British businessmen Hamish Harding and Shahzada Dawood died in an implosion has its own romantic horror. To add to the irony, they paid $250,000 each to make this trip. A costly and needless death leading to hours spent speculating what their final moments may have been, two miles below sea level. Many have now said it was a horrific misadventure, a catastrophe they could have foreseen, but as the investigations progress, will this prevent others from being fascinated by the original Titanic and now the Titan? Probably a film is already in preparation linking the two disasters.

BBut our economy and our politics have also been struggling in recent months. Inflation is persistent, interest rates are high and somehow it is difficult for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to deliver good bad news except when it comes to former prime ministers. Strikes continue in rail transport and now even among doctors. Inflation drove up the mortgage rates people pay for their homes, which caused a lot of problems.

And now we have, as a distraction, the astonishing and sad saga of Boris Johnson, a former Prime Minister, accused of lying to Parliament and suspended for 90 days. This was linked to office parties organized as is often the case on Fridays, the end of working hours and birthdays and farewells of colleagues.

The problem was that these took place during the pandemic when the government had asked everyone to observe social distancing. So the Prime Minister not only broke his own rules but then said he hadn’t when asked in Parliament. It was a serious offence. A parliamentary commission was set up to look into this affair and concluded that the Prime Minister had indeed lied. Anticipating trouble, Mr Johnson had already resigned as an MP. It was a rare piece of political theater. No doubt someone will make a play out of it and it may be hitting the West End as a musical before long! Never before has a Prime Minister been expelled from Parliament.

He was even denied the parliamentary pass that former MPs automatically get so they can revisit their old haunts. Somehow, the latter seems way too vindictive because many of those who attended the parties aren’t treated the same. But then they were not questioned in Parliament about it.

OWe had a very unusual birthday to celebrate this week. Seventy-five years ago, a great ship, Gale, brought many people from the West Indies to settle and work in the UK. They were all, of course, black. They arrived full of hope. They had been loyal subjects of the Empire and some had even served in the war. But the first 25 years were difficult for them because racism was rampant. Now they have settled down and London and the rest of the country have become much more tolerant. The Caribbean presence is everywhere in Parliament, in the arts, in universities. The same can be said of Indian immigrants who came from East Africa 50 years ago. London is a multiracial and multicolored city.

