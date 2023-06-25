PTI expels six other UC chairmen for defying guidelines in Karachi mayoral elections





Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh speaks during a news conference in Karachi, March 25, 2022. APPLB representatives are dismissed immediately ‘for abstaining Members defied instructions issued by party leader Imran Khan to vote for JI.UC presidents accountable under Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) branch in Sind on Sunday expelled six more union committee (UC) chairmen for defying party guidelines in the recent Karachi municipal elections.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected mayor of Karachi, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman after representatives of local PTI bodies refused to vote for him. last in the June 15 elections.

According to the results, the PPP leader got 173 votes while the JI leader in Karachi got 160 votes.

In separate notices to the six party members earlier today, PTI Sindh Chairman Haleem Adil Sheikh said the basic membership of the six local body representatives was immediately terminated due to your absence on the day. of the elections on 15-06-2023, committing a fault in total contempt of the party. guidelines..

PTI Sindh chairman said members defied instructions issued by party leader Imran Khan to vote in favor of Jamaat Islami (JI) candidates Naeemur Rahman Khan and Saifuddin candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The notice further qualified the party members’ responses to prove their cause of misconduct saying that they have committed an actionable offense under Section 63(A) of the Constitution.

The day before, the PTI had expelled 10 UC presidents and a vice president for the same reason.

Presidents of PTI UC whose membership has ended include:

Muhammad Ali Raz n/a Mushtaq Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman UC-09, TMC Saddar District South, Karachi Salman Khan n/a Mengal Chairman UC-04 TMC, District Korangi, Karachi Imran Parwani n/a Khatri Hasan, Chairman UC-1 TMC Saddar, Southern District, Karachi Abdul Moeed n/a Qaim Khan, Chairman UC-1 TMC Moriro Mirbahar, Keamari District, Karachi Malik Akhter Gulsher n/a Chairman, UC-5 TMC Orangi, Western District, Karachi Muhammad Idrees n/a Tauqeer , Chairman UC-7 TMC Mominabad, Western District, Karachi

