Politics
Better US-China ties bring relief to Asean
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Monday. There is a gaping gap in the understanding of the intentions of each of the two countries. -AFP photo
ASEAN nations must have breathed a huge sigh of relief that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had finally traveled to Beijing to save US-China relations in a swoop.
Geopolitical pundits, including century-old eminence grise Dr. Henry Kissinger, have hinted rather grimly that war is inevitable, if not imminent, given the trajectory of what is commonly referred to as the most important bilateral relationship in the world today. today.
It can be hard to imagine that hawks and hardliners in the two capitals are expecting a violent confrontation that will be globally catastrophic.
The biggest fear, of course, is that going down to the bottom will only increase the risk that a miscalculation will trigger an ugly showdown from which the two countries may find it difficult to back down.
Hence this important trip by Blinken, which Americans will say is aimed at erecting safeguards so that an increasingly tense and competitive relationship can be managed within mutually agreed parameters.
The trip, once postponed, is intended as a follow-up to a summit between the US and Chinese presidents in Bali late last year.
A series of high-level bilateral meetings preceded Blinken’s visit. The atmosphere and body language on display, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggest there is a genuine desire on both sides to manage the severe deterioration in relations.
No one seems to suggest, however, that a meeting of the minds is imminent, or even possible. Too much has happened in the years since Donald Trump’s ascension to the US presidency, which has taken the China-US relationship to its current nadir.
There are enough reproaches exchanged across the Pacific for such a state of affairs.
So, as Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan suggested, Blinkens’ trip to China was essential but not sufficient to restore relations between the two countries.
There is a gaping gap in mutual understanding and perception between the two countries and, therefore, in their respective expectations for results.
Recent events have conspired to make it unlikely that there can be a revival of the golden age of Sino-US collaboration, especially on the economic front.
Indeed, de-globalization seems to be increasingly entrenched as the new economic norm as the United States and the West seek to reduce the risks associated with growing economic dependence on China, the following Beijing’s decision to strengthen ties with Moscow despite the ongoing war. in Ukraine.
Unfortunately, China’s claims to the South China Sea, which overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, have only heightened regional tensions and made it less, not more, likely. that the United States be expelled from the region, as China hopes.
The Philippines has seen fit to strengthen its military ties with its treaty ally, the United States, as a bulwark against Chinese incursions into Philippine waters.
Dr. Balakrishnan, visiting Blinken just before the latter’s departure for China, explicitly stated that Singapore wanted the United States to remain a Pacific power.
What the ASEAN countries want is not to have to choose between the existing superpower (the United States) and the emerging one (China).
This, of course, will only happen if the two superpowers skillfully manage their bilateral relations in order to avoid a war between them which will be nothing less than a Third World War.
The author considers developments in the nation, region and the whole world from his vantage point in Kuching, Sarawak. First published in New Straits Times
