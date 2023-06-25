Egypt and India strengthen ties as Modi makes first trip to Cairo | Narendra Modi news





The Egyptian President and the Indian Prime Minister discuss strengthening relations in areas such as trade, food security and defence.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo in a rare visit in which the two sides pledged to deepen their strategic partnership. Modi and el-Sisi signed a joint statement to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, which they first announced in January during el-Sisi’s visit to New Delhi, a spokesperson said on Sunday. of the Egyptian President. The two leaders agreed to boost investment from India, the world’s most populous nation in Egypt, which has the largest Arab population in the world and is currently in the throes of an economic downturn. Both sides said the bilateral talks covered areas such as trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology and pharmaceuticals. The pair also discussed continued cooperation within the G-20, highlighting issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change and the need for southern countries to have a concerted voice, a statement said. from Modis’ office, adding that the talks also touched on defense and security. ties. El-Sisi welcomed Modi to the presidential palace in Cairo and presented him with the country’s highest honour, the Order of the Nile, as the two leaders affirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening their relationship. This would include increasing high-level visits, facilitating direct flights between capitals and expanding Indian investment in Egypt, according to the Presidency in Cairo. Last January, the two leaders agreed to increase Indian investment in Egypt, which currently stands at over $3.15 billion, including through a potential land area dedicated to Indian industries in the area. economy of the Suez Canal. These projects include a $12 billion green hydrogen plant to be built by Indian company ACME. India is already Egypt’s seventh largest trading partner, according to Cairo central bank data, with trade reaching $7 billion last year. Historical visit Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His two-day stoppage came six months after el-Sisi visited New Delhi as an official guest on India’s Independence Day. Modi also invited the Egyptian leader to attend a summit of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing countries, which India will host in September. Earlier this year, the two countries agreed to strengthen business cooperation. India is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds. Notable Indian exports to Egypt include cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, vehicle parts, ships, boats and electrical machinery. My visit to Egypt was historic. This will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the peoples of our nations. I thank the president @AlsisiOfficialthe Egyptian government and people for their affection. pic.twitter.com/tpoTK3inxH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 After his talks with el-Sisi, Modi visited a historic mosque, Cairos Al-Hakim, which was recently renovated with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra Indian community. He also paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died during World War I and were buried at Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo. The two governments have signed agreements in the areas of agriculture, archaeology, antiquities and competition law, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for India’s External Affairs Ministry. My visit to Egypt was historic. This will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the peoples of our nations, Modi wrote on Twitter before leaving for New Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/25/egypt-and-india-bolster-ties-as-modi-makes-first-trip-to-cairo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

