Arguments against military trials: Farogh Naseem to represent PM as SC resumes hearing tomorrow





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed former Justice Minister and head of MQM-P, lawyer Dr. Farogh Naseem as his lawyer during the hearing of motions challenging civilian trials in military courts while that the Supreme Court will resume hearings on Monday (today).

The seven-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi will resume hearing a set of petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts on Monday (today).

The petitions, filed separately by PTI President Imran Khan, former Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, lead attorney Aitzaz Ahsan and five civil society members, including the executive director of Piler Karamat Ali, asked the Supreme Court to declare military trials unconstitutional.

During the previous hearing, CJP Bandial remarked that the seat of the Supreme Courts would examine on what basis the judge of the counter-terrorism court (ATC) had transferred the cases related to the May 9 riots to the military courts.

CJP Bandial, while citing Judge Shah, said the military is directly affected by issues such as national security.

“Provoking a serving army officer for conspiracy against national security was a serious crime,” the CJP noted, adding that there was no need to revise the clauses of the army law.

“It was not correct to say that civilians can never be tried by military tribunals. A civilian is judged by the military tribunal if he incites the army to betray.

It remains to be seen what method was adopted to bring civilians under the jurisdiction of military courts, and on what basis the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) referred cases to military courts, he added.

Government to ‘challenge’ SC bench hearing

The government moved to challenge the constitutional and legal status of the seven-member CS bench on Monday, hearing arguments against the trial of civilians in military courts.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Irfan Qadir will appear on behalf of Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in front of the bench while Shah Khawar will represent the Home Minister in court.

The bench has issued opinions to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Defense Minister Asif in the matter.

