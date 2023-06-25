President Jokowi and Ganjar Pranowo will maximize Indonesia’s demographic bonus

Illustrations, Photos/Source: Google



Reviews, suaradewata.com- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the presidential candidate (Capres) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), Ganjar Pranowo, to be able to ensure that the demographic bonus in Indonesia can be optimally maximized for the development of the nation .

It is known that Saturday, June 24, 2023 is commemorated as the peak of the Haul Bung Karno event held directly at Gelora Bung Karno. Later in the event, the President General (Ketum) of PDI Perjuangan, Megawati Soekarnoputri, explained that in order to be able to continue fighting for the progress of Indonesia, it is very important to have continuity in leadership.

So it can no longer be denied by realizing that the existence of continuity of leadership is a very important thing, so the figure of the president who will lead this nation in 2024 should be the figure most capable of continuing all the progress of the president Joko Widodo.

Therefore, then PDI Perjuangan on April 21, 2023 then nominated Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate (Capres) who was carried by the party with the logo of the white-nosed bull as he considered that only the governor of Central Java (Central Java) was the person who was most capable of carrying on President Jokowi’s entire development agenda.

Moreover, in the implementation of democratic parties and political contestation through general elections (Pemilu) in 2024, it is normal that all Indonesians can make their choices on the right person and indeed have the ability to lead the nation.

Some of the criteria to consider in choosing the right leader so that he can continue to champion the aspirations of this nation to become an advanced and independent country is that the potential leader can be considered physically and mentally to have a good personality. .

Not only that, it also requires a very experienced future Indonesian leader, whether he has leadership experience in the legislature or the executive. This includes leaders who have a clear vision of the future, or what are commonly referred to as visionaries, leaders who are wise, cautious and have a very good and populist track record indeed.

All the ideal criteria to become the future leader of the country are all in Ganjar Pranowo. It is also undeniable that Ganjar is indeed a leader who has a lot of experience in the legislature as he was a member of the Indonesian Parliament.

It can also be said that Ganjar Pranowo is very experienced in leading executive institutions, as he is even currently still Governor of Central Java for a maximum of 2 (two) executive terms.

With the success of leading and guiding the province of Central Java during these two periods, it has become a very real indicator that indeed the community regards Ganjar as a leader who has great abilities and who is also loved by his people.

For this reason, don’t let the timing of the next general election of 2024 (Pemilu) happen, people are still confused or place their choice on the wrong person. People should be able to continue to make the best use of all the voting rights they have.

The reason is that Ganjar Pranowo himself will continue to fight together accompanied by President Joko Widodo because both of them really uphold the same ideology and come from the same house, especially the struggle to be able to use the demographic bonus much more in Indonesia for the need to further accelerate the progress of the nation.

On the same occasion, Puan Maharani also said that the figure of Ganjar Pranowo is the future leader of the nation who is very likely to be able to continue the leadership stint of President Jokowi, where continuity of leadership is indeed very important for the progress. of the nation.

President Jokowi himself will continue to fully support the cadres of PDI Perjuangan to be able to advance in the next contest of the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres) and win the contest.

At many times, President Jokowi is also known to continue giving positive affirmations or praise to the figure of Ganjar Pranowo. He even said that Ganjar was a very brave leader and had a lot of courage.

In order to further maximize the demographic bonus available to Indonesia, so that this demographic bonus can continue to contribute to the acceleration of the nation’s development, President Jokowi continues to support Ganjar Pranowo, in particular so that he can continue its leadership relay and continue all its development programs.

Caraka Prastowo Kencana. The author is an Equator Circle contributor