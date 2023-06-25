Pak National Assembly passes bill to limit disqualification period for legislators; Nawaz Sharif could benefit





Pakistan’s National Assembly on Sunday passed a bill to limit the lifetime suspension of lawmakers to five years, possibly paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from London to resume active politics before this year’s general elections. Sharif, 73, was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court and later convicted in corruption cases by the accountability courts. In 2018, the former three-time prime minister became ineligible to hold public office for life after a Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, apart from reducing the disqualification period, also seeks to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to unilaterally announce election dates without consulting the President. Regarding the disqualification period for legislators, the bill included an amendment to Section 232 (Disqualification for Violations) of the Elections Act 2017. The bill had already been approved by the Senate on June 16.

The amendments also allow the ECP to unilaterally announce election dates without having to consult the president. To become law, the bill must be approved by the President.

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Arif Alvi having left the country to carry out Hajj, the president of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, took the reins in as interim president and he might be able to approve the bill in a hurry, Geo News reported.

It is believed that after becoming law, Sharif’s lifetime disqualification would end, paving the way for him to return to the country and return to active politics before the general election, likely in October. But before joining active politics, Sharif is still expected to overturn the decisions of two anti-corruption cases against him.

Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has lived in exile in the UK since November 2019. Prior to his departure for London on four-wheeler bail by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds, Sharif was serving a seven-year prison sentence in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. The PML-N says its supreme leader will return to Pakistan once the date for general elections is announced.

Elections in the country are due to take place in October, with the term of the incumbent government ending on August 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pak-national-assembly-disqualification-limit-nawaz-sharif-8685845/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos