Trump extends lead on GOP field after indictment: poll





Former President Trump widened his lead in the GOP presidential field after his federal indictment earlier this month, with more than half of Republican primary voters now saying in a poll that the former president would be their first choice for the nomination. of 2024.

The latest NBC News poll found that 51% of GOP primary voters said Trump would be their first choice for the 2024 Republican nomination, a jump of 5 points from April. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second place, currently holding 22% of the vote, down 9 points from his April position.

Only 7% of respondents say they would choose former Vice President Mike Pence, and 5% say they would vote for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

No other Republican candidate received more than 4% support in the poll.

While a majority of Republican voters have said Trump would be their first choice for the GOP nomination in 2024, Republicans are split on whether he should remain party leader.

Forty-nine percent of Republican voters said the former president should continue to be a Republican Party leader, with the majority of the same voters saying Trump was their top choice for the nomination.

However, 21% said they would prefer another GOP leader, with the majority of those voters picking DeSantis as their first choice for the nomination. Trump receives the support of 1 in 5 of those voters.

Another 29% say the GOP needs a new leader with “better personal behavior” as well as a different approach than the former president. Those voters preferred DeSantis, Pence, Christie and other candidates as their top picks for the GOP nomination.

The new poll follows Trump’s federal indictment for his handling of classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago resort last year. Authorities allege he kept classified documents at his Florida club and sought to prevent federal officials from recovering the documents. He pleaded not guilty to 37 counts.

On Saturday, Trump apparently bragged about the indictment, as well as a New York precedent, saying they were like a “great badge of courage” at a Faith & Freedom Coalition event. .

“Whenever radical left democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists accuse me, I consider it a great sign of courage,” the former president said.

“I am accused for you and I believe that you are more than 200 million people who love our country,” he added.

Statue of Revolutionary War general collapses in Albany because he enslaved Hollywood movie people advising Biden to ‘own’ his age: report

The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted June 16-20, has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

A CNN survey published last week found that Trump’s lead on the GOP field slipped 6 points following the federal indictment.

–Updated at 12:48 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/4066726-trump-expands-lead-over-gop-field-after-indictment-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos