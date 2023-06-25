Politics
Rishi Sunak branded dubious and ‘dripping with vanity’ after TV interview
The Prime Minister has been accused of being a lying, narcissistic sociopath after giving a 20-minute BBC interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
After the play aired today, author and comedian Ben Elton, who was a panelist on the show, said Mr Sunak was no better than Mr Johnson.
During the interview, Mr Sunak, a privately trained multi-millionaire, had told people to keep their cool in the face of soaring mortgage payments.
He also gave his full backing to the Bank of England, which last week raised interest for the 13th consecutive time since December 2021 to 5%, the highest level in 15 years.
Mr Sunak said there was no alternative to the bank’s aim of lowering inflation.
Mr Sunak also defended his recent decision not to vote in the Commons on the Privileges Committee report which found Mr Johnson had repeatedly lied to Parliament.
He said he showed moral leadership when he stepped down as chancellor because of Mr Johnson’s conduct, even though it was almost a year ago.
Mr Elton, a Labor Party supporter, said Mr Sunak had delivered an extraordinary Orwellian, meaningless and evasive salad of words.
He said: I kinda thought he was maybe a little more decent [than Mr Johnson]and it turns out he’s as much a lying, narcissistic sociopath as his former boss.
This man literally, he seemed to make it a principle that he resigned from a government that he loyally served and tried to maintain for many years.
He’s trying to brag about worrying about inflation when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson.
He added: He seems to act as if being born in Downing Street six months ago was a miraculous birth. No – it was part of a 13 year cycle that got us here.
Elton continued: He’s the Prime Minister. He owes us honesty, but we got nothing but lies and evasion and vanity, just dripping with vanity.
Mr Sunak also said he was ready to make unpopular decisions on public sector pay, in the clearest sign yet that he could block pay increases recommended by review bodies.
He said he had to make tough decisions to help rein in stubbornly high inflation, fearing it could be made worse by wage increases.
Unions have expressed outrage at reports that ministers are likely to take the rare step of rejecting some recommendations from independent pay review bodies.
“It appears that [Sunak] is as much a lying narcissistic sociopath as his former boss”
Comedian Ben Elton describes #BBCLauraKPrime Minister Rishi Sunak’s interview as ‘extraordinary, Orwellian, meaningless, evasive word salad’https://t.co/O6NHH5m1nw pic.twitter.com/7mNzihAZMl
BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 25, 2023
Mr Sunak said: When it comes to public sector compensation, I will do what I think is affordable, what I think is responsible.
Now, that might not always be popular in the short term, but it’s the right thing for the country.
Chief Treasury Secretary John Glen also pointedly declined to say whether the government would accept the independent pay body’s recommendations.
While ministers had previously said they would accept the recommendations almost automatically, Mr Glen said ministers would now consider the implications for inflation.
He told Sky News: In principle, pay review bodies play a very important role in resolving pay issues. But of course, we also have to consider the effect on inflation. It would be irresponsible not to.
Although generally accepted, the recommendations are not binding on ministers.
However, the government takes their advice when it suits them. Last year, ministers defended pay rises below inflation, saying they had taken advice from the body.
Rejection of the recommendations could lead to further industrial action.
Union leaders warned that playing politics with workers’ incomes would put everyone’s future at stake and have profound consequences for future industrial relations.
Labor has said it will rule out rejecting the opinion of the review bodies.
Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy told Sky: If we were in government right now we would be asking pay review bodies to give the retention and recruitment crisis much more weight in recommendations that we formulate.
We take their recommendations seriously, but we would not be bound by them.
