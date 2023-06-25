Chines Xi is a dictator

A few days ago, US President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator and on Sunday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed with the assessment.

Blinken, who recently met with Xi and other Chinese leaders in Beijing to discuss the country’s contentious relationship with the United States, told CBS’s Face the Nation: The president always speaks straight; he speaks directly. He speaks clearly and he speaks for all of us.

Biden called Xi a dictator at a political fundraiser last week and China was quick to respond, saying the comment was a blatant political provocation.

China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press briefing last week. The American remarks are extremely absurd and irresponsible.

Bidens’ remark came just days after Blinken returned from Beijing, where he and

Chinese officials have discussed trade relations, the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States in February before Biden ordered it to be shot down, sea passage through the Taiwan Strait and other issues.

The principal objective [of the trip] was to bring greater stability to the relationship, Blinken said. We have an obligation, and I think China has an obligation to manage this relationship responsibly, to ensure that our profound differences do not escalate into conflict.

But one of the things I said to [my] The Chinese counterparts on this trip were that we will continue to do things and say things that you don’t like, just as you will no doubt continue to do and say things that we don’t like , Blinken told CBS.