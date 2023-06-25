Once cancelled, Jokowi decides to buy a cow belonging to Sukasno

KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decided to buy cattle belonging to Sukasno, a cattle herder from Karanganyar regency, Central Java (Central Java), to sacrifice on Eid al-Adha day 2023. This news was received by Sukasno from the presidential secretariat on Friday (6/23/2023).

Previously, it was reported that Jokowi canceled the purchase of the Sukasno cattle because the Sukasno cattle were deemed not to meet predetermined criteria, including their weight not reaching 1 ton.

However, after news of Sukasno’s disappointment was widely reported, the president opted to purchase the cow named Bima.

“I feel relieved, thanks to all related parties who helped me re-elect my cow for the president’s sacrifice,” Sukasno told TribunSolo.com as quoted by Kompas.com on Sunday (6/25/2023).

“Also, Mr. President, thank you very much for wanting to buy my cow,” he said.

Asked what price President Jokowi had to pay to buy the cow, Sukasno hesitated to answer.

“Sorry, I don’t have to say that (the livestock price), the important thing is that it’s over, it’s a deal,” Sukasno concluded.

This article was published on TribunSolo.com with the title “Jokowi Bought His Cow for Sacrifice, Farmer from Karanganyar: Thank You Mr. President”



