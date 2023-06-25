Erdogan tells NATO Sweden must stop Kurdish protests

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov overnight after halting their advance on Moscow under a deal that defused an unprecedented challenge to the president’s authority Vladimir Poutine.

Under the deal, brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Wagner Group fighters would return to base in exchange for guarantees for their safety and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would move to Belarus.

However, the failed mutiny raises big questions about Putin’s grip on a country he has ruled with an iron fist for more than two decades. Italy’s foreign minister, echoing other analysts, said it had shattered the “myth” of Russian unity.

Prigozhin, a former Putin ally whose forces have fought the bloodiest battles in Ukraine’s 16-month war, said his decision to advance on Moscow was aimed at eliminating corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders he blames to have botched the war.

He was seen leaving the Rostov district military headquarters – hundreds of miles south of Moscow – late Saturday in an SUV, but his whereabouts on Sunday were not immediately clear.

“In 24 hours we got within 200 km of Moscow. During this time we did not shed a single drop of the blood of our fighters,” said Prigozhin, dressed in a full combat uniform in a undisclosed location, in a video earlier in the evening. .

“Understanding … that Russian blood will be shed on one side, we turn our columns and return to the field camps as planned.

After capturing Rostov – the main rear logistics center for the Russian invasion of Ukraine – the mercenaries had raced north on Saturday in what Prigozhin called a “march for justice”, carrying tanks and armored trucks and breaking through the barricades set up to stop them, video showed.

Moscow had told residents to stay indoors and deployed troops in anticipation of the arrival of the mercenaries, who appeared to meet little resistance from the regular armed forces.

The capital was quiet on Sunday following the de-escalation agreement, with little evidence of increased security on the streets. Monday was declared a day off to allow time for things to settle.

‘Take care of yourself’

Videos shared on social media from Rostov overnight reportedly showed the mercenaries retreating from the city in a convoy of armored vehicles, tanks and buses to the sound of cheers and celebratory gunfire from local residents.

“Take care of yourself,” a woman shouted.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the video but not the date it was taken.

All transport restrictions in the Rostov region have now been lifted, Interfax said Sunday citing local officials.

Separately, Alexander Gusev, governor of Russia’s Voronezh region north of Rostov, said on Telegram: “The movement of Wagner PMC units through the Voronezh region is coming to an end. It is proceeding normally and without excesses.

As part of the deal brokered on Saturday night, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a criminal case against Prigozhin for armed mutiny would be dropped, Prigozhin would move to Belarus, and Wagner fighters who would rally to his cause would face no action, in recognition of their past. service to Russia.

Peskov said Lukashenko offered to mediate, with Putin’s approval, because he had known Prigozhin personally for about 20 years.

In a televised address during Saturday’s drama, Putin said the rebellion threatened Russia’s very existence.

“We are fighting for the life and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to remain Russia, a state with a millennial history,” Putin said, vowing to punish those behind “a armed insurrection” and drawing parallels with the chaos of 1917 which had led to the Bolshevik revolution.

Peskov declined to say whether any concessions had been made to Prigozhin, other than security guarantees for him – which he said Putin had given his word to vouch for – and for Prigozhin’s men, to persuade him to withdraw all his strength.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published on Sunday that Putin created the conditions for Saturday’s events by allowing Prigozhin for many years to build such a formidable private army which later fought much of the fierce fighting in Ukraine. .

“The myth of Putin’s unity of Russia is over. This internal escalation is dividing the Russian military deployment. This is the inevitable outcome when you support and fund a legion of mercenaries,” Tarjani wrote.

“One thing is certain: the Russian front is weaker than yesterday. I hope peace will now be closer. We are waiting to see Russia’s next moves in Ukraine.”

“Complete Chaos”

The Prigozhin revolt came just weeks after the start of Ukraine’s strongest counter-offensive campaign since invading Moscow in February last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the developments, which sparked a flurry of high-level calls between Western leaders, revealed turmoil at the heart of Russia.

“Today the world can see that the masters of Russia have no control over anything. And that means nothing. Just total chaos,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

The fighters led by Prigozhin, a former convict, include thousands of former prisoners recruited from Russian jails.

He has railed for months against senior army officers, in particular Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of incompetence and confiscating ammunition from his fighters .

This month he defied orders to sign a contract placing his troops under the command of the Defense Ministry.

He launched the apparent mutiny on Friday after alleging the army killed several of his fighters in an airstrike. The Department of Defense denied this.