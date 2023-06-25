Donald Trump says US government has vital role to play against abortion, won’t say if he supports nationwide ban





Former President Donald Trump has said the federal government should play a vital role in opposing abortion, but again he did not provide details on the national restrictions he would support if he did. was re-elected to the White House.

Trump’s remarks to a group of influential evangelicals on Saturday on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of the national abortion right contrasted with those of his former vice president and 2024 rival, Mike Penny.

Pence, speaking at the same conference a day earlier, challenged every GOP presidential candidate to support passing a nationwide ban on abortion at least as young as 15 weeks pregnant.

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, balked at endorsing a nationwide ban and suggested restrictions be left to the states. He even suggested that pushing for increased restrictions on abortion would be a political liability for Republicans, despite his three Supreme Court nominees making up the majority of justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

Trump, in his address to the Faith & Freedom Coalitions annual conference, continued to offer a muddled response. He said he thinks the greatest progress is being made right now in the states, where everyone wants to be.

One of the reasons they wanted Roe v. Wade to be terminated, he said, is to bring him back to states where many believe the greatest progress for pro-life is being made.

But the former president also added, “There remains of course a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.

Trump said he supports three exceptions to abortion restrictions in cases of rape and incest or when a mother’s life is in danger.

He took full credit for his role in overturning the historic decision and said he was proud to be the most pro-life president in American history.

Although white evangelical Christians were initially hesitant to support Trump in 2016, his promises to appoint judges to the court who would overthrow Roe and the eventual reversal of the rulings have won him deep support in the evangelical movement.

As he took the stage on Saturday, he received a standing ovation from the crowd of hundreds, with some attendees standing in their chairs to see him enter. Enthusiasm was significantly higher for Trump than it had been the morning before, when Pence and a number of other presidential hopefuls addressed the conference.

One candidate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was met with boos when he criticized Trump in his remarks on Friday.

On Saturday night, the crowd burst into sustained chants of We want Trump! halfway through the remarks of former presidents.

Have your other candidates been treated in this way? said Trump with a smile.

Trump, in his remarks, promised that if re-elected to the presidency, he would appoint rock-solid conservative justices in the mold of Justice Clarence Thomas and former Justice Antonin Scalia. He also repeated false claims he had made before that abortion-rights supporters want to kill a baby in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth.

The former Republican president also promised that before Election Day next year he would publish the list of names of potential justices he would consider appointing to the Supreme Court.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered Trump’s closest rival for the GOP nomination, promised an even more conservative Supreme Court in his speech in an attempt to differentiate himself from Trump.

DeSantis, who addressed the Faith and Liberty conference on Friday, said if elected president, he would nominate and appoint Supreme Court justices in the mold of Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito, who drafted the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization. year that ended constitutional protections for abortion.

In a recent interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, DeSantis said he respects the three Trump-appointed judges, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, but said I’d say I’d do better than that.

None of those three are on the same level as Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito, who last year wrote the decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization case that ended constitutional abortion protections.

I think they are the gold standard, he said of Thomas and Alito, who were appointed by Presidents George HW Bush and George W. Bush.

DeSantis repeated that promise in his remarks at the Faith and Liberty conference on Friday, promising to appoint judges in the mold of Thomas and Alito and said he would stand up and defend them against the scurrilous attacks you see in the media. and by leftist groups.

The Florida governor appeared to be referring to recent reports that Thomas and Alito accepted luxury trips from wealthy GOP donors, but did not disclose them.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/620278-donald-trump-says-u-s-government-has-vital-role-opposing-abortion-wont-say-if-he-backs-national-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos