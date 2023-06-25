Where is Ricky Whittle now? Opens when soap returns





The actor who made a name for himself and became popular starring in Hollyoaks where he played the character of Calvin Valentine, recently opened up about his plans to return to the soap. In 2011, Ricky Whittle’s Hollyoaks character Calvin Valentine was killed off. It was the moment when the actor left the soap opera. However, after leaving the soap opera, the actor worked in various shows such as the CH4 show, The 100 and American Gods. But her fans kept speculating on whether or not Calvin Valentine would return to the show. Recently, Ricky Whittle revealed his intention to return to the series and do a soap opera. You are asked to stick to this page and go through the article till the end. Drag the page down.

Where is Ricky Whittle now?

After starring on the CH4 show, actor Ricky Whittle went on to appear on Hollywood shows such as The 100 and American Gods. Despite being done with America and its crazy politics, actor Ricky Whittle revealed in an interview with MailOnline at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival that he is not supposed to return to the shop from Cheshire. Yes, you heard right, Ricky Whittle has made it clear that he has no plans to do a soap opera despite his crazy politics. Scroll down the page and read more details.

Ricky Whittle said, ‘Would I do a soap again? Probably not, but why not for fun, I don’t care because I’m in a privileged position, where I don’t need to work. I haven’t been to Hollyoaks in 20 years, but when it comes down to it, you can never be sure where you’re from. He revealed if he would ever do a soap again after making it big in Tinsel Town. Keep reading this article and learn more.

He explained that if he wasn’t for Hollyoaks, he wouldn’t be where he is right now. Hollyoaks is an education for him because he learns about 15 scripts every day, it’s like learning them now. The actor also added that his character went from good guy to bad guy to club owner to police officers to drugged sisters and that he killed someone. “It’s like you’re going through a whole series of emotions. If that’s not a good education for an actor, I don’t know what is. Stay tuned to this website for more details and further updates.

