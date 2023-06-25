Egyptian President pays highest honor to Indian PM’s visit amid improved relations





Samy Magdy, Associated Press

Posted Sunday, June 25, 2023 9:24 a.m. EDT



Last updated Sunday, June 25, 2023 9:26 a.m. EDT



CAIRO (AP) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Egypt’s highest honor as the two countries deepen their partnership. El-Sisi welcomed Modi to the presidential palace in Cairo with the Order of the Nile, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. The leaders signed a statement elevating Egyptian-Indian relations to a strategic partnership, under which the two nations agreed to intensify cooperation and hold periodic talks, the statement said. Egypt and India share deep ties that date back to the 1950s, when the two nations played a key role in founding the Non-Aligned Movement, which had sought an alternative path to side with communism or of capitalism at the height of the Cold War. Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His two-day stoppage came six months after el-Sisi spent time in New Delhi as India’s official Independence Day guest. Modi also invited the Egyptian leader to attend the G-20 summit, which India will host in September. After his talks with el-Sissi, Modi visited a historic mosque, Al-Hakim in Cairo, which was recently renovated with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra Indian community. He also paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died during World War I and were buried at Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo. Modis’ trip to Egypt focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Cairo and New Delhi. The prime minister said the two countries had moved quickly to increase bilateral trade to $12 billion a year within five years, from $7.3 billion in 2021-22. It is a remarkable year for our common relations, Modi said during a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly on Saturday. Earlier this year, the two countries agreed to strengthen business cooperation. India, the most populous country in the world, is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds. Major Indian exports to Egypt include cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, vehicle parts, ships, boats and electrical machinery. El-Sissi and Modi, who came to power in their counties in 2014, have cultivated closer relations in recent years. And for the past 16 months, they have resisted Western pressure to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. Egypt and India have decades-old ties with the Kremlin. There is a change in the global geopolitical and geoeconomic atmosphere in which the two countries want to play a leading role, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said during a visit to Cairo in September. Egypt’s geostrategic location acts as a link between Africa, Western Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe and is also an important country from an Indo-Pacific perspective. Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after a four-day trip to the United States, where he held talks with President Joe Biden and senior administration officials, addressed Congress and met with senior US leaders . His meeting with el-Sisi came as global attention focused on a brief rebellion by the leader of the Wagner Group, seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. Neither Modi nor el-Sissi immediately commented on the rebellion.

