Republicans loyal to Trump exposed at conference after his indictment | donald trump





Republicans loyal to Donald Trump were starkly exposed at a conservative conference this weekend, convened just two weeks after the former president was indicted on 37 federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Addressing this year’s Road to Majority conference on Saturday, Trump lashed out at federal prosecutors, who accused the former president of intentionally withholding classified documents from authorities and obstructing justice in his efforts. to keep these documents hidden. Trump, who could soon face additional charges in Washington and Georgia, told the friendly crowd that he considered each of his two indictments so far a great sign of courage as he ran to unseat Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

Joe Biden armed law enforcement to interfere in our election, Trump told the conservative audience. I am charged for you.

Trump was among several Republican presidential candidates to speak at the conference, held in Washington and organized by the right-wing evangelical group Faith and Freedom Coalition.

His message has been echoed by some of his main opponents for the presidency, several of whom have used their conference speeches to attack the allegedly politicized Justice Department.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has pledged to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed during Trump’s presidency, while South Carolina US Senator Tim Scott has pledged to fire Attorney General Merrick Garland and to change the trajectory of this nation by focusing on restoring trust and integrity in the United States Department of Justice. .

But one of Trump’s main opponents, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was quick to confront the former president directly, accusing him of letting us down.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, speaks at the 2023 Faith and Freedom conference on Friday. Photography: Shutterstock

He doesn’t want to take responsibility for the mistakes that have been made, the mistakes that he has made and all the things that he has done, Christie told the conference Friday. And that’s not leadership, everyone. It is a failure of leadership.

The remarks were met with scattered applause and loud boos as a conference attendee shouted at Christie, we love Trump!

Amid the teasing, Christie added: You can boo all you want, but here’s the thing: our faith teaches us that people need to take responsibility for what they do, that people need to stand up and take responsibility. responsibility for what they do, and I cannot sit idly by.

Speaking a day later, Trump mocked Christie for being booed from the stage, even though he was actually allowed to finish his remarks. The insult was met with loud applause from the crowd, who erupted repeatedly chanting USA! and we love Trump!

Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, praised Christie for her willingness to step into the lion’s den, adding: “It’s overwhelmingly a pro-Trump room at this conference and a pro-Trump movement. in a broad sense, and so I guess from that perspective, it certainly took courage to do it knowingly.

Amy Leahy, a 69-year-old conference attendee from Maryland, said she strongly disagreed with Christies’ attacks on Trump. I’m not happy to hear him say those things, Leahy said. She added: That won’t get him elected president.

The conferences’ negative response to Christie and effusive praise from Trump underscored the former presidents’ resilient popularity among Republican voters who will determine the party’s nominee next year. Trump continues to lead in the polls of likely Republican primary voters, even after his two arrests in New York and Florida.

On the contrary, Trump’s most recent indictment appears to have inspired more sympathy among majority road party loyalists.

They’re suing him just because he’s Donald Trump, and I don’t think the charges are true, Leahy said. I think a lot of people support him knowing that, or assuming that he’s being framed.

Albert Tumminello, an 86-year-old conference attendee from Virginia who said he was leaning towards supporting Trump in the primary, echoed that belief, arguing that federal charges against the former president should by no means disqualify him from his candidacy.

He’s been under a lot more stress than we can ever imagine, Tumminello added.

Polls since Trump’s second indictment indicate the sentiment is shared by a large swath of the Republican primary electorate. According to an NBC News survey published Sunday, 51% of Republican voters nominate Trump as their first choice to be the party’s nominee, marking a six-point increase since April. Trump’s closest competitor, DeSantis, trails the former president by 29 points.

Trump joked Saturday: I’m probably the only person in the history of this country to have been indicted, and my count has gone up.

These data points have only heightened skepticism about whether another Republican nominee can win substantial support from evangelical voters, who will play an outsized role in early voting states like Iowa. Head acknowledged that Trump enjoys the advantage of goodwill with evangelical voters because of his accomplishments in the White House, particularly on the issue of abortion.

As he spoke on Saturday, which marked a year since the end of Roe v Wade, Trump bragged about naming three of the Supreme Court justices who backed the overturning of the landmark case, which established the federal abortion rights. Although he remained vague on his preferred timeline for a nationwide abortion ban, Trump said: There remains, of course, a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.

I’m proud to be the most pro-life president in American history, Trump said, drawing louder cheers.

Despite Trump’s significant advantage, Head pointed out that other primary candidates still have time and opportunity to make their mark with evangelical voters.

They feel like they know what they’re getting [Trump], and they really like what they get with him,” Head said. But I think a lot of people may be interested in going back to the market, so to speak, to see if there’s something else, either on politics or style, that they prefer.

I think it’s a race. It’s far from over.

