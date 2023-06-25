Jokowi targets 13 new dams to be completed by the end of 2023, here is the list : Okezone Economy





JAKARTA – Minister of Public Works and Human Settlements (PUPR) aims that by the end of 2023 there will be at least 13 new dams whose construction work can be streamlined. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono explained that several dams scheduled for completion in 2023 include Cipanas, Karian, Sepaku Semoi, Keureuto, Rukoh, Jlantah, Tiu Suntuk, Lausimeme, Sidan, Leuwikeris, Temef, Pamukkulu and Ameroro . The Jlantah Dam itself is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The target to be achieved by the end of 2023 is hopefully achieved, Minister Basuki said in his written statement on Sunday (25/6/2023). The Jlantah dam has a capacity of 10.97 m3 and originates from the Jlantah and Puru rivers. The construction of the dam is designed with a height of 70 m (from the river bed), a crest length of 404 m, a crest width of 12 m and a crest elevation of +690 m. Director of Dams and Lakes, Directorate General of Water Resources, Adenan Rasyid said that this dam has been constructed since July 2019 by PT Waskita Karya (Persero) and PT Adhi Karya KSO with a contract value of IDR 965 billion.

Follow Okezone News on Google News Currently, the progression is about 65%. Later, the Jlantah dam will irrigate 1,494 ha of paddy fields in Jatipuro and Jumapolo regions, Karanganyar Regency, Adenan explained. “The presence of this dam will also bring benefits for the potential of the 0.625 megawatt (MW) micro-hydropower plant (PLTMH), as well as for conservation and tourism in the Karanganyar regency,” he concluded. . As additional information, during the period 2015-2025, the Ministry of PUPR aims to complete the construction of 61 dams which will increase the supply of premium quality irrigation water by 10.6% to 19.3%. From 2015 to February 2023, the construction of 36 new dams was completed, which added a productive irrigation area of ​​234,741 ha as part of the increase in the area of ​​irrigation networks by 1.12 million of hectares and rehabilitation of irrigation networks of 3.84. million ha.



