‘Face the Nation’ moderator Margaret Brennan talks about her visit to Beijing – Deadline

Margaret Brennan was recently among a small number of reporters who traveled with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China, a trip designed to bring down the heat on simmering tensions with Beijing.

This was reflected in what it took for the Confront the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News to get a visa for the trip, “Until I got it, I wasn’t sure I could get on the Secretary of State’s plane “, she said, adding that she had permission to be in the country for only seven days.

“That’s all we’ve been able to get, and it’s something we consider lucky to have, because the Chinese government hasn’t allowed entry, at least for long-term visa access. , to journalists who were not already living in the country,” he added. she says. The network has a cameraman who has lived in China for decades but, reflecting the tension between the two countries, the government in Beijing has otherwise restricted access. There’s a bit of a “so for a donation,” Brennan said, due to US restrictions on access to Chinese state media here.

With 2,024 presidential candidates expected to make China a central part of their campaign rhetoric, Brennan said the complexities of the relationship can get lost. “Often, in the American frame of reference, the Cold War with the Soviet Union is seen as the ultimate showdown,” she said. “And it’s more complicated, more complex and potentially more dangerous. And I don’t think America fully understands that. The Soviet Union simply did not have the clout of China.

season so far, Confront the Nation (in its half-hour format) outpaced its rivals in total viewership and the demo 25-54. Brennan moderated Confront the Nation for five years, and she will soon have a new broadcast rival: Kristen Welker, who takes the helm of NBC News. Meet the press in autumn.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Brennan spoke about tensions in China, concerns about press freedom in foreign reporting, and changes to the Sunday morning landscape.

DEADLINE: In your interview with Secretary Blinken, he said he believed the visit had helped establish greater stability in U.S.-China relations. How much do you think that was undermined when President Biden refers to Xi Jinping as a dictator?

BRENNAN: I remember watching them say, ‘Oh.’ I think there’s always public posturing that happens, and you certainly see that in Chinese propaganda. You see this in the very cautious remarks that are also being made to the American press by American officials. It’s a very strained relationship, and there’s no longer the illusion, and Biden officials would tell you, that America is going to change China. And they accept that it’s kind of going to be that kind of tense showdown on many, many fronts. And now it’s just about managing it. So it’s not like the US and China are going to be friends and allies here. So for President Biden to have said that, certainly, I’m sure there were other diplomats who sort of winced when they heard it. It’s not that it’s not factually correct in terms of the increasingly authoritarian nature of the Chinese state. And that’s one of the things that actually causes some concern: President Xi’s expansion of control over the economy, over business, over access capacity, that’s a problem in some ways for the investment and stuff…I don’t know think the whole trip was undermined. I think the United States and China are adversaries. They’re just trying to lower the tension enough to be competitors, but they’re not friends.

DEADLINE: How different are the press restrictions compared to previous trips you’ve taken to China?

BRENNAN: You can talk to people without a camera and maybe be a little more candid, but it’s not like a man on the street, “How do you feel about politics these days in America ?” It’s just a completely different environment in terms of government surveillance, and people don’t want to risk talking to a journalist as such. I interviewed an American CEO of a healthcare company [who] founded seven different hospitals in China. She’s lived there for about 40 years, so she’s seen this incredible trajectory of the Chinese economy and growth. … What worries him is that there is too much rhetoric in the United States, especially among lawmakers in his opinion, referring to China as an adversary and justifying American actions as investments. in our own tech sectors as being opposition to China, as opposed to just good policy that we should be pursuing anyway. The pitting of us against them is causing concern among people who have serious investments in China and who live there. … That’s why it’s such a complex and complicated relationship, because our economies are so intertwined.

DEADLINE: What if the US bans TikTok? Wouldn’t that be an escalation of anti-China rhetoric?

BRENNAN: There is also this risk that the Chinese government will miscalculate. American decision makers [are trying to gauge] what is happening in the inner circle in China. They try to gauge in Xi Jinping’s office what is happening in American politics. Do they misinterpret the noise and take it seriously, the increased rhythm of the drum? So that’s also a risk.

We’ve been hearing about TikTok for years and the national security risks it poses. The United States government did not respond. The Trump administration tried to impose a change that was blocked by the courts. The Biden administration is trying to consider what is possible in terms of a ban. But if it’s a national security threat, policymakers have been kind of blocked from responding to it. … Some of these things just aren’t possible in terms of trying to force private industry to make choices about splitting off a division of the company, for example, and other kinds of solutions that are launched. But it’s a problem that many Americans understand because they can see it, they can play with it, they interact with it, and American parents know their kids are addicted to it. And American consumers may be told that they are at risk by using this, of being fed propaganda or being fed misinformation…but a lot of American consumers don’t seem to care and continue to use it. … You even see US senators using the app.

DEADLINE: What did you learn about interviewing diplomats like Tony Blinken. They speak very carefully.

BRENNAN: For diplomats, words matter in the extreme, because there is such a risk of being misunderstood. There’s the weight you bring to the conversation when you’re the representative of the President of the United States. … And that’s why they speak with as much caution as they do. And also [yoiu have to have an] understand that they know their words aren’t just being sold to a national audience, they’re speaking globally, and translation matters, and the accuracy of your words matters to the utmost. You should also learn to read state media in places where there is state control like China, and understand how much propaganda is written before the meeting takes place, and how much it reflects what happened in the room in private.

DEADLINE: What concerns do you have about the US media presence in China?

BRENNAN: We have a wonderful cameraman who has lived there for decades, but if you’re trying to come in as a new correspondent or someone who doesn’t already live there, it’s extremely difficult. And the reason that’s important is that you have to have people on the ground, to be able to familiarize yourself with local officials, to accurately report what they see. This first-hand experience is so important. This came out of my conversations with American diplomats, that they are pushing for this. It would reflect some confidence on the part of the Chinese government if they allowed it. … So we’ll see if that opens up, and I know CBS would love to be able to go back.

DEADLINE: Kristen Welker to take over NBC News Meet the press this autumn. When that happens, all major Sunday shows will either have a woman as a presenter or as a co-presenter.

BRENNAN: It’s wonderful to see more women in this position on Sunday mornings. I think she’s a wonderful person and I’ve known her for years, going back to being a White House correspondent. Shannon Bream on Fox recently took on this role. Dana Bash is often on Sundays, although she shares airtime with Jake Tapper. Martha Raddatz is also in this rotation [on ABC News’ This Week]. It just says that we can do some really fabulous work if given the chance and certainly be rewarded with the trust of viewers back home. I think representation certainly matters, and I think we no longer have to prove ourselves in this job. So I think that’s great. Welcome to Sunday.