Israeli forces to crack down on settler attacks





Israeli security chiefs have branded a series of settler attacks on Palestinian villages last week as nationalist terrorism, angering far-right ministers.

The heads of Israel’s army, police and internal security services issued a joint statement on Saturday following several attacks in the occupied West Bank, also saying they would step up countermeasures.

Security chiefs have pledged to boost their military presence, while the Shin Bet’s internal security service will increase arrests, including the use of administrative detention, where suspects can be held without charge.

This practice, denounced by rights groups, is widely used against Palestinians.

Violence has engulfed the West Bank in the past week since Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp to arrest two suspects on Monday, drawing condemnation from international actors including the United States and the United Nations.

On Saturday, settlers set fire to at least two houses in the Palestinian village of Umm Safa near Ramallah, and an Israeli suspect was arrested, the Israeli army said.

Earlier this week, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the village of Turmus Ayya and burned dozens of cars and homes.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Sunday that the announcement by Israeli security forces amounted to collective punishment of Jewish settlers.

Ben-Gvir asked why the police had blocked the gates of the Ateret settlement to screen people coming and going and tasered a person standing nearby.

The security chiefs’ statement angered another far-right minister in Israel’s cabinet.

The attempt to equate deadly Arab terrorism with civil counter-actions, no matter how serious, is immoral and dangerous, said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also calling on settlers to refrain from taking justice into their own hands. same.

Also on Saturday, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak encouraged protesters in their 25th consecutive week of protests against the government’s judicial reform plans to engage in civil disobedience.

Tensions are high in the region as Israel vows to press ahead with its judicial reform plans despite continued protests, and expands its military raids into occupied territory under its most right-wing government to date.

Palestinians have retaliated against the raids, with a Palestinian teenager shot dead in an attack at the Qalandia military checkpoint on Saturday. On Tuesday, four Israeli settlers were killed at a gas station between the Palestinian cities of Ramallah and Nablus, allegedly by Palestinian gunmen.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in illegal settlements not recognized by international law in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, which Israel seized in the 1967 war.

