Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi on the birthdays of Dobbs, SCOTUS, House GOP and Donald Trump

Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi on the birthdays of Dobbs, SCOTUS, House GOP and Donald Trump20:40

‘State-sponsored violence against women’s bodies’: Reverend Taves on Missouri’s abortion ban07:52

FM. Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards: ‘Women just can’t afford a Republican presidency’08:12

Donald Trump would “absolutely immediately push for a national abortion ban” if elected07:30

Governor Wes Moore to DeSantis: “Come hang out in Baltimore”06:23

John Bolton to Jen Psaki: Trump’s retention of classified documents was ‘very disturbing’09:36

Rep. Adam Schiff to Jen Psaki: January 6 “much more important” than Mar-a-Lago documents07:11

Chief Justice Roberts has a very consistent track record of trying to limit voting rights for decades’07:18

David Jolly breaks down GOP approach to Trump indictment08:10

Republicans in Biden-won districts spooked by Trump indictment06:49

Biggest Concerns About Trump Documents, Judge Aileen Cannon11:45

John Brennan to Jen Psaki: “My former colleagues in the intelligence community are shaking”06:24

Rep. Dan Goldman to Jen Psaki: Trump doesn’t believe the law applies to him06:08

Eric Holder to Jen Psaki: Hard to see how Trump won’t be condemned09:00

Nick Turner on criminal justice reform: “It is possible to have security and justice at the same time”10:07

Ben Collins on Misinformation Ahead of the 2024 Election: “Just Look at the Kids”09:16

As 2023 approaches, what lessons have we learned about disinformation?08:09

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the threat of misinformation08:15

Governor Wes Moore shares his weekend routine with Jen Psaki02:14

Jen Psaki’s In-Depth Interview with Former FBI Director James Comey44:26

Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi joins Jen Psaki for an exclusive interview. She discussed Dobbs’ birthday, weighed in on the House GOP, the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation and Trump’s federal indictment. She also approved SCOTUS term limits for the first time ever. June 25, 2023

