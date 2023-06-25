If just to dodge that special place in hell often reserved for women who don’t help other women, it would be nice to come up with something positive about Charlotte Owen, the world’s luckiest millennial, who so impressed Boris Johnson that he made him, at age 29, the youngest peer in history.

Since the investigation has yet to uncover credentials beyond her 2:1 in politics and international relations, a few internships and then stints as a political aide in one of the sleaziest administrations ever recorded, speculation about Owens’ qualifications naturally turned to other attributes that may have impressed his sponsors. Has the novice legislator ever been a member of Mensa Junior? Can she touch the tip of her nose with his tongue, or wiggle his ears? Was she, it was asked, of a physical type discovered by the Johnson administrations to be particularly capable? While that might have made her invaluable as Carries’ body double in any security incident, it didn’t stop another young woman with long blonde hair, Cleo Watson, from be a coward because she reminded Johnson of Dominic Cummings. He said to her: I can no longer look at you.

Assuming that Owen did not in fact make more than 90% of the adult population, or even many of those preschool-aged adult populations, to justify a peerage’s status, influence, and income, the fury she generated could still warrant perks including sizable access to the country’s only building guaranteed free of her boss. Anger might even be enough to shake Labor out of its torpor over Lords reform; and if not, you wonder, what would it take? Horse? Maybe.

His Starmer report would add even more peers to what is already the world’s second most stretched legislative chamber.

From Michael Foot to David Miliband to now, unfortunately, Keir Starmer, it has become traditional among Labor politicians to (1) make Democratic noise about the abolition of the Lords and then (2) decide that the priorities and other complications unfortunately make the attempt to change an institution that has less than 30% women and 92 hereditary peers too hasty. In 2012, Miliband indeed opposed a timetable for reform, thus ensuring, in addition to an unlimited reserve of failures and chancellors, the legislator would reserve, thanks to male primogeniture and other religious, a hundred places for men. In what is more of the same, it seems Starmers’ outraged comments on Johnsons’ list have already reverted to the usual reluctance to act. His excuse, that of needing to fast-track Labor’s agenda through the Tory Lords, leaves the party less exercised by its degraded condition than is the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, which comes to throw investigation.

On the other hand, according to his information, Starmer would add, to even things out, even more peers to what is already, with around 800 members, the second most distended legislative chamber in the world. The graduates would, as always, be announced as fully committed to the abolition, before it saps them of all energy, of their pleasant new club. After which, the reason for inaction will likely go back to the one that reliably causes progressive zeal to shut down: how do you prevent a reformed upper house from jeopardizing the balance of power?

If it is too optimistic to see Lady Charlotte as a significant threat to the Lords, her detractors can always celebrate a surge of disgust rivaling, at least, that which followed Johnson’s elevation of Peter Cruddas, in defiance of advice officials. Proponents of Owens’ preference, if any, might further point out that disapproval of his qualifications is also disproportionate when peerages are remembered for, to cite but two Johnsonian adornments, his brother and Evgeny Lebedev, son of a former KGB agent. Lebedev, although he seems to enjoy using his title, still keeps fans waiting for a second speech.

Owens’ acceptance of honor, since he was open to other unimpressive young Tories to indulge, is even less abject than the pursuit of peerages, solely on the basis of birth, by more hereditary aged. Recently arrived, the 59-year-old 5th Baron Ashcombe told home how DNA finally brought him together: I inherited not from my father but from his first cousin.

Owen, however, wasn’t put there by a subgroup of millennials, but after being nominated by Johnson or one of his creatures, vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Committee, blatantly inadequate, and then approved, you understand, by an inescapable precedent: Sunaks fears Johnson.

Given the depths plumbed by Johnsons latest list (also featuring bully Priti Patel) and the likelihood of another leader perverting the system in the same way, there is hardly a better time to for the Labor Party to take up the incremental improvements which, as Meg Russell argued for the Institute for Government, may be the most effective way to reform the second chambers. In practice, she says, small reforms sometimes succeed, but big reforms invariably fail, largely due to disagreements on the government benches.

Now, thanks to Johnson, not to mention the equally tireless donors, grafters and aristocrats to prove their unworthiness, Starmer could surely expect broad support for a pledge to purge hereditaries quickly (thus immediately losing dozens of Tories) , as well as a commitment to downsize houses using, as Russell suggests, a proportionality formula.

This, she says, would mean that party groups themselves could expel their least effective members, which could well include some of the most controversial, such as party donors who make little practical contribution to the work. from the room. Such a reduction could also, from a peer perspective, defer consideration of what is defined as attendance for a 342 per day attendance allowance.

If the current outrage leads Starmer to become even partially as reforming as he should be, then Lady Charlotte, no less than Michelle Mone, Jeffrey Archer, Tom Watson and James VIP lane Bethell, will have earned her place in the books of ‘history.

Catherine Bennett is an Observer columnist